Readers’ letters: ‘Sleekit’ Gove and Johnson don’t represent us

Sir, – Among the present useless UK Government ministers, led by a clueless PM, stalks the amiable but “sleekit” Michael Gove who recently declared: “If it is the case that there is clearly a settled will in favour of a referendum, then one will occur.”

However, at the Tory conference he trumpeted that the Tories “will never allow the break-up of the UK”.

Well, Michael, the Scottish people have already spoken in the Holyrood election, where a pro-independence majority was achieved. Their will is indeed settled for the next five years.

The most important issue in that election was whether or not Scotland should have another referendum. The Tories, Labour and Lib Dems fought united against such a referendum and lost.

There is a gulf between Holyrood and Westminster in terms of how Europe and the world is viewed. This division has grown with issues such as nuclear weapons, immigration, social deprivation and the climate crisis.

Scotland is a social democratic country whereas England, since Brexit, has become a right-wing centrist country. Conservative Unionism has evolved into British nationalism.

Grant Frazer, Cruachan, Newtonmore.

Independent – but ruled by Brussels

Sir, – As a typical nationalist, W A Ross can certainly talk the “independence” talk, which amounts to nothing more than taking cheap shots against our UK, a country which thousands of people from all around the world are trying to break into.

With their hot pursuit of our younger more immature voters (we have all been there), and lashings of taxpayers’ money to buy votes, the Nationalists “keep getting re-elected with large majorities”.

It’s also true that, as they get older and wiser, many youngsters weary of SNP fantasy politics, and wake up to the fact that the Nationalists are incapable of producing a sustainable economic plan for their so-called “independent” Scotland.

There is nothing “independent” about Scotland being ruled and dictated to by Brussels.

The SNP constitution (article 27) states that a two-thirds majority must be achieved before change. That rule must therefore apply at future referendums.

Scotland’s taxpayers, and future generations, deserve better than this arrogant, hoodwinking nonsense from the SNP. And Scotland’s growing army of freeloaders on permanent holiday, running around in new cars, must again learn to work instead of living on unaffordable SNP handouts.

Only then will there ever be a genuine case for an “independent” Scotland.

George Emslie, Balgownie Gardens, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Alarm bells ring on UK biodiversity

Sir, – The Natural History Museum has issued advice about global biodiversity – the variety of animal and plant life that glorifies our planet. BII is their measure – the Biodiversity Intactness Index. Ninety per cent and the zone has enough biodiversity to be “resilient and a functioning ecosystem”. Less than 30% implies that the multiplicity of living things is so depleted that the area can no longer be described as a working ecosystem.

The global average is currently 75% and declining as each year passes. The UK, with its high population density, scores 53%.

Economic activity, invasive species, over-exploitation, pollution – all affect biodiversity. And climate change, of course.

Amid all our other ills, we in the UK can still do better at low cost. A score of 53% is a warning.

Open space and a panoply of plant and animal life is good for our physical and mental wellbeing. Positive action is needed for the benefit of all in our United Kingdom.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.