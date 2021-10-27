Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Car alarms have become nuisance not warning

By Contributors
October 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sir, – Do car alarms cut the mustard? They certainly don’t appear to cut car crime.

The noise should deter would-be thieves but whenever I’ve encountered a car alarm sounding off, no one has been near the vehicle. The siren attracts attention but since many incidents are false alarms, they tend to be completely ignored – if you can ignore the odious noise nuisance. Please let us live in peace and quiet.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.

Heat pumps for ‘green’ Holyrood

Sir, – To achieve net-zero by 2050, Nicola Sturgeon states “ it is essential that countries turn promises into action, and it is crucial that states and devolved governments play our full part”.

What a great opportunity to show leadership by turning Bute House and the Scottish Parliament green and install heat pumps with no alternative form of heating available as we will have.

I wait with bated breath.

Major John Clark, Raigmore Avenue, Inverness.

Jail building could teach good lesson

Sir, – I know little of jails so this letter may reveal how little. The building of a new jail in Inverness should provide a useful training opportunity for inmates, and on release the work experience should lead to future employment.

At my Dublin grammar school we pupils wished for a swimming pool so we built one. The staff tried to ignore it but guided by an elderly mason it happened.

If we lads could do that, inmates could knock up a jail.

Geoff Leet, Thurso.

Acorn cluster has so much to offer

Sir, – It is with mounting disbelief, frustration and anger I read the Acorn CCS project at St Fergus would be relegated to a second phase bid. Sir Ian Wood has half a century of knowledge and experience at the forefront of offshore oil and gas technology and as a prime mover in the Acorn project, who better to make the compelling case for the north-east?

As Sir Ian points out, the Scottish Cluster is “oven-ready” – storage capacity, infrastructure and workforce – which makes not just environmental but economic sense for St Fergus to be a “Track 1 cluster for the 2020s”.

So much for “levelling up”. We must depend on our own broad shoulders.

DW Lowden, Hutchison Terrace, Mannofield, Aberdeen.

PR system does not get my vote

Sir, – Further to the letter from Peter Ovenstone, I disagree fundamentally with every point.

Firstly proportional representation has been a disaster in every country which operates it, resulting in elected parties having little or no majority to effectively run the country.

Italy is a perfect example which has had a new government almost every year since the mid-1940s.

It has also caused an intolerable situation here where the unelected Greens now determine policy by holding the desperate and incompetent SNP to ransom.

Nicola Sturgeon has become so desperate to achieve independence she is willing to sink to any level. This is evidenced by the way the SNP have gerrymandered every election to widen the scope of those entitled to vote.

Taking Mr Ovenstone’s point about teenagers, I contend they are not sufficiently mature or worldly-wise to understand polices and their economic impacts. The law still considers them children.

In any democracy only those who pay tax and have a vested interest in how their taxes are spent should be allowed to vote.

Alastair Willett, Aberdeen.

