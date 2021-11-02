Readers’ letters: Reds showing green shoots after all

Sir, – Like others over recent weeks I have expressed reservations about the AFC Cormack/Glass “concept” but, having witnessed Saturday’s performance against Hearts, I feel a degree of retraction is required.

Respect to Stephen Glass, it looks like “green shoots” are now definitely evident. Scott Brown is a colossus. COYR.

Read Dr Gillanders letter from the 21st of October

Dr Ian A Gillanders, Queens Road, Aberdeen.

Trade deal is not the answer

Sir, – Am I missing something? I doubt it as, after years working in the container shipping industry, I know it takes an awful lot more fuel to ship food from Australia and New Zealand than from our near neighbours.

So who would think it a good deal to sign a trade deal with New Zealand and Australia? Ah! easy answer! A government struggling to deal with a Brexit catastrophe and scrabbling about for “morsels”. Just as well we are not hosting a major climate summit!

James Walker, Union Grove, Aberdeen.

COP26 could be left in the dark

Sir, – The much heralded “Moment of Truth” for COP26 and the 25,000 delegates could well arrive rather abruptly when the wind stops and the lights go out! Yours, with candles at the ready.

George Herraghty, Lothlorien, Lhanbryde, Moray.

New building plan cause for concern

Sir, – The news the city council has decided to pump as yet unspecified millions into a new building to replace the former BHS and New Market has to be a matter of concern to the council taxpayer.

With the recent closure of John Lewis and Debenhams, not to mention the large number of vacant retail units in the city centre, there is far too much retail space chasing far too few prospective occupiers.

In short this is not the time to gamble with more taxpayers’ money. I would suggest our councillors look up The Law of Diminishing Returns and take the appropriate steps.

George S Morrison, Overton Circle, Dyce.

Have leaders got guts for change?

Sir, – Now that COP26 has begun there are still some awkward questions and facts people must accept. We are dangerously close to a climatic point of no return. Numerous reports by the climate science community have proven this.

And what have our collective politicians and businesses done? In real terms, nothing. The Tories, who’re all too keen to claim their Kermit credentials, have abused the planet too often with their open support of all things Big Oil.

Meanwhile there’s been zero progress in removing fossil fuel dependency and little in the way of joined up thinking regarding implementation of affordable, renewable solutions which should have been decades ago, not just piecemeal claptrap as we’ve seen.

Then there’s the controversy surrounding COP’s sponsors who are involved in some less clever schemes of the kind usually reserved for the kind of companies Joe Lycett’s been lampooning within the last week.

But the biggest question is whether these people, our “elected leaders”, have the guts to dramatically change the world away from its current path in the age of stupid.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.