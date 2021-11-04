Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Something fishy about UK sovereignty

By Contributors
November 4, 2021, 5:00 pm
General view of the Scottish-registered scallop dredger, the Cornelis Gert Jan, which is being held in Le Havre, following a dispute between the UK and France over the number of licences issued to French fishing vessels by the UK.
Sir, – What’s this? The French government seems to be exercising sovereignty and controlling its borders in a fishing dispute with the UK.

A UK that has just won its sovereignty back from the evil socialist EU. How can this be when France is still an EU member?

Worse than that, French sovereignty seems to be stronger than UK sovereignty, forcing Bodger Johnson to back down over licensing of French boats to fish in UK waters. We weren’t lied to about the benefits of Brexit, were we? Fishing was the last one standing.

Maybe Scotland needs to get its sovereignty back by leaving an undemocratic union run by embarrassing charlatans and join a union of sovereign nations like the EU?

William McLeod, Fisherie, Turriff.

Doctors shortage hardly surprising

Sir, – Humza Yousaf announces a £32 million investment to recruit
139 trainee doctors. Does he understand what a trainee doctor is or is this just another announcement to make us believe he is in control of his remit?

Trainee doctors are qualified but also need much support and guidance.  Forty-four per cent of all doctors currently employed in the SNHS are in trainee posts. Where are the consultants and specialists to nurture the next generation who will follow in their footsteps?

This seems like too little, too late, especially as the majority of posts will not
be taken up until autumn next year.  If only the health secretary, back in 2017, had paid heed to the warnings issued in 2017 of the shortages we faced.

I guess Ms Sturgeon didn’t have her eye on the ball back then either.

Jane Lax, Pine Lodge, Craigellachie, Moray.

Go self-sufficient on food and energy

Sir, – Historians once regarded wearing a hair shirt as a way to repent and punish themselves. But we are now being invited by governments to dress similarly. To save our beautiful planet and its rich biodiversity.

Said garb comprises heat pumps, rejection of fossil fuels and a plant-based diet. Expensive and discomfiting.  It’s also ineffective if the greenhouse gas giants of China, USA, India and Russia cannot reduce their emissions.

Rather than bankrupt our economy and render basic-rate taxpayers penniless solely in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, efforts should also be made to modify infrastructure to mitigate the effects of drought and flash flooding. And plant trees – in abundance.

Our governments should focus on becoming self-sufficient in terms of reliable energy provision and food supply, and designing a robust, weather-proof infrastructure.
Prepare to accommodate climate change – it’s already here. And check the hair shirt is in the wardrobe.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.

Candles and torch when lights go out

Sir, – George Herraghty points out that when the wind stops the lights go out.  I have been saying for long enough that, with the SNP government policy of achieving 100% renewables, the lights will go off when the wind does not blow and one should have a torch, Tilley lamp, candles or some other form of power to keep the lights on.

Michael Baird, Dornoch Road, Bonar Bridge.

