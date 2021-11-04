Readers’ letters: Something fishy about UK sovereignty

Sir, – What’s this? The French government seems to be exercising sovereignty and controlling its borders in a fishing dispute with the UK.

A UK that has just won its sovereignty back from the evil socialist EU. How can this be when France is still an EU member?

Worse than that, French sovereignty seems to be stronger than UK sovereignty, forcing Bodger Johnson to back down over licensing of French boats to fish in UK waters. We weren’t lied to about the benefits of Brexit, were we? Fishing was the last one standing.

Maybe Scotland needs to get its sovereignty back by leaving an undemocratic union run by embarrassing charlatans and join a union of sovereign nations like the EU?

William McLeod, Fisherie, Turriff.

Doctors shortage hardly surprising

Sir, – Humza Yousaf announces a £32 million investment to recruit

139 trainee doctors. Does he understand what a trainee doctor is or is this just another announcement to make us believe he is in control of his remit?

Trainee doctors are qualified but also need much support and guidance. Forty-four per cent of all doctors currently employed in the SNHS are in trainee posts. Where are the consultants and specialists to nurture the next generation who will follow in their footsteps?

This seems like too little, too late, especially as the majority of posts will not

be taken up until autumn next year. If only the health secretary, back in 2017, had paid heed to the warnings issued in 2017 of the shortages we faced.

I guess Ms Sturgeon didn’t have her eye on the ball back then either.

Jane Lax, Pine Lodge, Craigellachie, Moray.

Go self-sufficient on food and energy

Sir, – Historians once regarded wearing a hair shirt as a way to repent and punish themselves. But we are now being invited by governments to dress similarly. To save our beautiful planet and its rich biodiversity.

Said garb comprises heat pumps, rejection of fossil fuels and a plant-based diet. Expensive and discomfiting. It’s also ineffective if the greenhouse gas giants of China, USA, India and Russia cannot reduce their emissions.

Rather than bankrupt our economy and render basic-rate taxpayers penniless solely in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, efforts should also be made to modify infrastructure to mitigate the effects of drought and flash flooding. And plant trees – in abundance.

Our governments should focus on becoming self-sufficient in terms of reliable energy provision and food supply, and designing a robust, weather-proof infrastructure.

Prepare to accommodate climate change – it’s already here. And check the hair shirt is in the wardrobe.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.

Candles and torch when lights go out

Sir, – George Herraghty points out that when the wind stops the lights go out. I have been saying for long enough that, with the SNP government policy of achieving 100% renewables, the lights will go off when the wind does not blow and one should have a torch, Tilley lamp, candles or some other form of power to keep the lights on.

Michael Baird, Dornoch Road, Bonar Bridge.