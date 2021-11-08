Readers’ letters: Is council saddling new intake with obligations?

Sir, – Aberdeen City Council – while ignoring the immediate needs of the severely neglected Union Street – intends to push on with the regeneration of the beachfront, including possible assistance for a new Aberdeen FC stadium 200 metres from the existing one.

Little wonder club chairman Dave Cormack enthuses so much about the proposal which could see public assets used for this as-yet uncosted project.

As commendable as this may be in some eyes, the council ought to be reminded that they are elected to represent the voters’ best interests and not those of a private commercial entity.

That apart, there has been a noticeable blizzard of development proposals brought to the fore lately.

Perhaps this is with one eye on next year’s election and at the same time providing the opportunity to subject an incoming administration to unaffordable commitments.

Perhaps, then, the council ought to have a moratorium on creating any further financial obligations until after the election.

George S Morrison, Overton Circle, Dyce, Aberdeen.

Sturgeon held to account at last

Sir, – I have to take my hat off to Alex Bell who seems to be the only P&J columnist who is not afraid to regularly hold Nicola Sturgeon to account, as on November 4: “The first minister is all pose and no action when it comes to climate”.

Mr Bell is a Scottish Nationalist and I can’t agree with much of his politics but his desire to lay bare at least some of the cold realities of what separation would involve and to point out the failings which exist in the SNP administration shows an honesty to be admired.

I look forward to other P&J columnists and writers taking the occasional week off from their usual conversational crutch of Boris or Brexit-bashing. After all, with examples like the woeful performance of the first minister at the Salmond inquiry, a coalition with neo-Marxist Greens to gerrymander an independence majority, and a U-turn on “it’s Scotland’s oil”, there must be endless rich pickings for satirists and political pundits.

M R Kay, Lochview Place, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Vaccine checks at COP26 protests?

Sir, – At the weekend more than 100,000 individuals were in Glasgow for a protest march against climate change.

Nothing wrong with protesting and making one point of view heard but given the size of crowd one might have expected someone there to be checking or spot checking the vaccination status of those taking part in this protest because, as the SNP have reminded us on numerous occasions, where there is a crowd over 10,000 vaccination passports are compulsory.

Perhaps the first minister can tell us the difference between a crowd of 100,000 at a protest march and a crowd over 10,000 at a football match where one is exempt from showing vaccination status and the other is not. Both events are outdoors so it can’t be anything to do with ventilation.

Do we now take it that vaccination passports will be scrapped for outdoors events with the result being we can now see more than 10,000 at Pittodrie?

Or is it yet again just another inconsistent piece of legislation brought in by the SNP as a knee-jerk reaction to the circumstances at the time with little thought about how it would actually work in practice?

Mhairi E Rennie, Finlayson Street, Fraserburgh.

Lament for the street sweeper

Wherever you walk around Keith, the pavements remind you of the seasons.

Whether it’s grit from last winter or leaves that become a slip hazard.

We need some new pipe music.

“Lament for the Street Sweeper”? Sadly missed.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.