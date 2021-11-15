Readers’ letters: Grateful for NHS and all its medics

Sir, – I read with interest the story in The Press and Journal about an OAP describing a bad experience at ARI.

We had the exact opposite experience. My husband had to be taken to ARI by ambulance, twice over the summer. We live 35 miles from Aberdeen and both times the ambulance crew turned up promptly and were professional and caring.

My husband required several tests and a heart monitor to be fitted and eventually a pacemaker which has given him a new lease of life.

We are grateful to the paramedics, the staff at ARI and those at Fyvie Olmeldrum Medical Group.

Yes, there were some blips but all NHS staff are overstretched and overworked at the moment and those in government are doing little to alleviate this.

I am sure some people unfortunately do have bad experiences but most of us have good ones.

The NHS is worth it’s weight in gold and as such we should all be fighting tooth and nail to keep it.

Linda Robertson, Corsehill, Cuminestown, Turriff, Aberdeenshire.

Sir, – In light of the recent problems faced by the emergency services which are reported on a daily basis, I feel my recent experience will go some way to balance the criticisms.

On Saturday, October 23 on my way to the game at Pittodrie I crossed Seaforth Road and tripped on the kerb, smashing into the cemetery wall, breaking my hip.

My grandson flagged down a van with four police officers (two male, two female) who immediately assessed the situation.

They contacted the ambulance service who despatched a first response unit. The technician quickly identified my problem and administered morphine then called on an ambulance to take me to the A&E department at ARI to which I was admitted. All in around 90 minutes.

An excellent response I think you will agree, achieved I suspect by being in the right place at the right time with the police and ambulance on hand, stewarding the match.

A much more positive experience than those reported on, highlighting the long waiting times experienced by members of the public both from delays in transport to and admission to A&E.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all involved, not forgetting the kind lady from the flats opposite who supplied a duvet to ensure I was kept warm and as comfortable as possible.

I found out later the Dons won their battle – unfortunately, I lost mine with the wall.

Eddie Shaw, Burnbutts Crescent, Cove Bay, Aberdeen.

We need to keep AFC in the city

Sir, – In response to recent comments regarding ACC plans to support the building of a new football stadium at the Beach Boulevard using public funds, I would ask the objectors to consider the following points.

Previous AFC chairman Stewart Milne announced the club just couldn’t afford to remain at Pittodrie long-term as it would cost a lot more to bring the ground up to Uefa standard than the £50 million that is the current estimated cost of a new stadium at Kingsford. It costs a significant amount of money to keep the stadium in its current state, never mind improve it.

With the demise of the retail sector and oil revenue in the city centre it makes sense for ACC to help secure longer-term investment and income by supporting this proposal. The new stadium and regeneration of the area would attract visitors attending international football and rugby fixtures, concerts and other large events and this would also benefit the city with many local businesses increasing their trade on match days which would be lost if the stadium moved to Kingsford.

I have been travelling from the Shire to Pittodrie for over 40 years attending games and other events and believe AFC should stay in the city where they belong and the investment from public funds would be more than recouped over the years.

WW, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Bell neglects to call out Tory sleaze

Sir, – Alex Bell, eh? What’s he like?

Nicola Sturgeon was the target of his diatribe last week. Whatever your politics you can’t help but recognise Sturgeon strives to bring decency and leadership to her role, hampered though she is by the lack of economic levers available as she juggles saving Scottish jobs and the climate emergency.

Not Alex, as he waxed puce about her attire, sneering at her “cashmere” sweater as she met delegates at COP26. Trust him to get to the nub of the problem.

So I was looking forward to him getting his teeth into this week’s story – Tory sleaze, topped by MP Geoffrey Cox being paid nearly £1 million for advising a foreign administration fighting an action brought by his own Government colleagues. Yes, that really did happen.

But Alex remained calm. “Nothing to see here,” was the thrust of his analysis.

Bell’s column was published on November 11, the day when we make time to remember those who died so that this country and its values might continue. The last British soldier to die before the ceasefire on that day in 1918 was a Private Ellison.

His memorial includes the words: “The path of duty is the way to Glory.”

The last thing on the minds of Boris Johnson and his cronies is duty, and for them glory is measured by the weight of gold in their pockets.

Truly, for evil to flourish it is sufficient the media urge us to concentrate on trivia.

Graham Davidson, Birse, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Charity shop thanks

Sir, – A big thank-you to Aberdeen City Council for reopening the charity shop in George Street, Aberdeen, even though due to Covid regulations it is open Tuesday to Friday only at present.

This is a great opportunity for Aberdeen charities to raise funds for local projects as well as raise awareness. Aberdeen St Nicholas Rotary are there from November 30 until December 3 and are delighted to have this space once again.

It is a challenge for local charities to raise their funds and this shop has always been a successful enterprise for them and those who buy, so thanks to the council for their forward thinking and support.

The shop will be open 10am until 4pm each day except the Tuesday when charities enter the shop, open at lunchtime on the 30th.

Ian Dow, Aberdeen St Nicholas Rotary