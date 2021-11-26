Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Our Ploughman Poet has the final word

By P&J Readers
November 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
The statue of Robert Burns at Falls of Moness.
The statue of Robert Burns at Falls of Moness.

Sir, – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been causing a stir for a whilie.

But Scotland’s bard, Robert Burns predicted a’ this. The rank is but the guinea’s stamp.

And the “émigrés” certainly seem to court the spondulicks derived from publicity.

But the Ploughman Poet went further. The pith o’ sense an’ pride o’ worth are higher rank than a’ that.

So what of honesty and ambition? Let the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius (121-180 CE) have his say. A man’s worth is no greater than his ambitions. In the 21st Century, that must include his spouse.

Robert Burns has the last word. The man’s the gowd for a’ that. Who would dare to disagree?

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.

Sturgeon wrong to claim a mandate

Sir, – I have watched part of Nicola Sturgeon’s interview with Laura Kuenssberg in which she reaffirmed her commitment to stay on for the life of this parliament.

She did this on the basis that she had been elected “by the people of Scotland” to be first minister and that she had a clear mandate “from the people” following the election in May.

Could I remind the first minister that her name appeared on the voting paper for only one constituency and that everyone who voted did so for the constituency candidate of their choice.

The SNP became the largest party with the greatest number of MSPs.

Her name was not on our voting paper – I could not have voted for her and she therefore has no direct mandate from me.

This was not a presidential election – me thinks that Ms Sturgeon gets above herself.

MJ Salter, Banchory, Aberdeen.

Education failures on the SNP’s watch

Scotland’s education secretary has reported on the failure of her SNP government to close the poverty-related attainment gap.

The SNP has been in power for 14 years but refer to this as a “long-term ambition”.

Given that any 16-year-old leaving school now has not known anything other than education under the SNP, I wonder which generation of children this ambition should benefit.

The basics are numeracy and literacy. If you master those, you are halfway there.

Providing school meals to those that require them is essential but that’s not going to help them find a job when they leave schools.

Jane Lax, Aberlour, Moray.

Pedestrianisation is exclusion zone

Sir, – There has been much publicity with regard to the removal of all traffic from part, if not all, of Union Street, Aberdeen.

This is portrayed as a benefit when in fact, for many of us, it is anything but. The route to be walked to the bus station, railway station and Union Square is a bit of a hike unless you are fit and able.

Those busy Union Street bus stops also gave access on the north side of Union
Street to Belmont Street and Back Wynd. This meant that the Bon Accord Centre, the art gallery, His Majesty’s Theatre and the library were all accessible from Union Street.

The bus detour around Market Street, Guild Street and Broad Street makes the timetables uncertain so a connecting bus cannot be relied on.

Even more concerning is that I now have to take a taxi to regular appointments at ARI.

What is proposed is not a pedestrianisation area but the enforcement of an exclusion zone.

S Gordon, Old Aberdeen.

