Readers’ letters: Storm sound and fury but mute SNP

Sir, – As we slowly return to some form of normality after the devasting Storm Arwen, huge thanks must be given to the hard-pressed utility company employees, emergency services and local communities generally, who all rallied round to help those who were most in need.

Conspicuously missing from the list of those to whom we owe a debt of gratitude is the Scottish Government, who have remained virtually mute throughout. Could it be that they have had more pressing matters to contend with – such as the SNP party conference which took place at the same time as the storm was wreaking its havoc?

It seems that the drive for independence is of more pressing concern to the SNP than the welfare of the people of Scotland they always profess to care so much about.

Mike Masson, Oak Tree Avenue, Banchory.

Power to the people, not cuts

Sir, – What has happened with the electricity service in the north-east is nothing short of criminal.

I don’t blame the foot soldiers who are doing in some cases a near impossible task to restore services.

But I do blame the top echelons of management, being a collection of people who have got too far away from the practicalities of running a public service and spending too much time looking at balance sheets and profits.

The job planners within this top layer of management can hire themselves a couple of helicopters and during spring and summer identify all the problem areas with encroaching trees and during the summer months create a 60-metre corridor through the trees which are liable to interfere with distribution lines.

With the money it must be costing to hire in extra staff and paying overtime, I’m sure that making a pre-emptive strike on these trouble spots would save all the disruption to both staff and frustrated customers.

I do hope that the company is in a generous mood to award a hefty recompense to all the customers who had to suffer this discomfort.

It also begs questions of the Greens as to how they would run a country’s utilities without reliable companies in charge of their strategy.

You can generate as much electricity as you like but if there is no reliable method to get it to customers it is a complete waste of time.

Alexander Sutherland, Hilton Drive, Aberdeen.

NHS focus of excellence

Sir, – During this spring and summer I was intermittently affected by cloudiness in an eye, a condition which did not seem to merit much concern when, in August, I had a standard eye test in a branch of a national chain.

The problem persisted so last week I had an appointment with a private optometrist’s practice in Beauly.

He said it needed a swift referral and that he would arrange for an appointment at Raigmore’s eye clinic.

I left the premises at 11am happy that the problem had been identified.

At 5pm the same day I left Raigmore’s eye clinic, delighted and grateful that the problem had (already) been laser treated. I have a follow-up appointment at the clinic for this week. Enough said.

John Mackenzie, Conon Bridge, Dingwall.

Are the Russians here already?

Sir, – Have the Russians taken over Scotland?

In her TV news special of Monday morning, First Minister Sturgeon was speaking under the 300-year-old ensign of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ((BLUE St Andrew’s cross on a WHITE background).

Joe Moir, Aberdeen.