Readers’ letters: Bus detours pose danger

Very sadly it is obvious that, apart from a few, our councillors don’t care about their senior citizens or the disabled.

Any consultations over the pedestrianisation of Union Street have been held online. Very obviously they are not going to get all views when so many are unable to access the internet. Is that a convenient way to ignore us?

As an Aberdonian I am well aware that Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street have always been three of the busiest roads in the centre of the city.

Now they are a nightmare for traffic jams and fumes. Poor bus drivers get stuck there, and often face abuse from very frustrated passengers stuck on a bus for an extra detour that can take 30 minutes at busy times.

I do wonder what will happen if there is a crash on any of these streets and police close off the area for some time.

What alternative route do the buses take? I am not aware of one. Do you know? Perhaps one of our councillors could let us know.

L Ford, Cults, Aberdeen

Affordable flats not welcome

Regarding proposed housing at the former Treetops hotel site, I totally agree with the objections of the residents from the surrounding area.

It is my opinion that the objectors fundamentally do not want low- cost housing (particularly flat developments) built in their area.

I totally agree with them. Hard working individuals that own properties do not want this type of development on their doorstep.

Mixing on several fronts does not work.

On the back of this idea, I will instantly remove my interest in any property on this development.

Gordon Park

Pool loss disgrace

We all should say a big thank you to Hannah Miley for her achievements.

She gave up so much but as the saying goes: No pain, no gain. Now the question is, in her career, how many swimming pools have closed?

If your family member wanted to pursue a swimming career, how many hoops have they to jump through? I sigh in disbelief at councils’ actions.

Shame, shame on them. Promoting getting the young fit and healthy? Not.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Summerhill, Aberdeen