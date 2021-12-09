Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers' letters: Electricity supply was secure in public hands

By P&J readers
December 9, 2021
Sir, – Your correspondents, Ms Lax and Dr Gillanders patently belong to those in our country who believe that the SNP are responsible for everything bad that happens including, apparently the weather.

While thousands lost power for days on end, all consumers were reconnected in Scotland by Sunday, but as I write on Monday, 1,600 homes await reconnection in the north of England.

So if Holyrood is incompetent, Westminster must be worse?

Dr Gillanders states that “this is one crisis for which the SNP cannot blame Westminster”.

Well, it probably can. When our electrical supply was in public ownership, north-east consumers could rely on a strong network carefully maintained by Scottish Hydro-Electric plc.

Then in 1989 it was privatised by the Tory Westminster government.

There is some suspicion that subsequently the private owners’ focus has been diverted from investment in the strength and maintenance of the network to the provision of dividends to their shareowners.

I think it is significant that Scottish Water remains a public utility responsible to the Scottish Government; if Scotland had been independent in 1989 it is likely that its electrical utility would also have remained public and safe from being sold into private hands.

Ken Gow, Bridge of Canny, Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

Why not have our own energy?

Sir, – Re Cambo, I have no links to the oil industry but I really can’t understand why some people, including our first minister egged on by her new green bedfellows, doesn’t want us to have our homegrown oil/gas supply which we are going to need for many years to come, preferring instead to be dependent on – to say the least, dodgy – imports from the likes of Russia.

We will transfer to cleaner forms of energy some day but not quite yet.

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen, Moray.

Some alarm over Greens’ influence

Sir, – Is anyone else alarmed at the influence the Scottish Green Party seems to have over the Scottish Government?

Firstly, two Green MSPs have a seat at the table in the Scottish Government despite their party only polling a small percentage of the vote in the recent Scottish Parliament elections.

Nicola Sturgeon has stated that the Cambo oilfield development should not go ahead.

Then Patrick Harvie says that it is only those on the hard right who support the oil and gas industry and this is not challenged in government circles.

There is no denying that energy production needs to shift from reliance on fossil fuels but this needs to be a gradual transition to allow time for renewable energy production to be stepped up. Otherwise, oil and gas will require to be imported to meet the demand from countries where environmental and safety standards may not be as good as in the UK. Ending oil and gas production in the UK abruptly will result in the loss of thousands of jobs particularly in the north-east of Scotland which will be disastrous for the Scottish economy and individuals.

The reality is that Nicola Sturgeon has only one focus and that is holding another independence referendum and is prepared to pay any price for this. Although it is the people of Scotland who will pay the price, not her.

Be careful what you wish for!

Elaine Adams, Culsten, Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

