Readers’ letters: Wrong route on oil and gas

By EE readers
December 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
An artist impression of the Cambo FPSO vessel .
The Scottish government has announced a target of ‘net-zero’ greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, however it has been reported that they have no real idea, or route map, on how this can be achieved.

Apart from the lost jobs, reducing the North Sea oil and gas production is detrimental to our economy, and the revenues it generates can be used for renewable energy sources like wind, hydro and solar power, and investment in hydrogen technology.

We will need these revenues to enhance our future green investment.

May I suggest that they concentrate more on reducing energy consumption, with basic ideas like restricting road speeds, possibly engine size, or promote LED home lighting, and insulation, instead of expensive wind turbine electricity, and electric-only cars.

John Hutchison.

Party claims controversy

Boris Johnson never misses a chance for a cheap photo shoot. It almost feels like sickness.

One day he’s wandering about in a hospital, then showing off his skills at Peppa Pig, now he is parading about in a Line of Duty police outfit. There is hardly a day goes by he’s not on TV trying to be Mr Popular.

The one thing you will have all observed, if there is good news to be announced, Boris is up in front of the TV cameras at the speed of light, telling the viewers the good news. It’s a different scenario when there’s been a incident, flooding and storm damage for example, he goes into hiding. He finds it difficult reporting serious problems that reflect badly on the government.

I wonder how he is going to resolve the problem of the alleged Christmas party at No 10 Downing Street. His first answer was no party was held, he then said there were no Covid-19 rules broken.

His reply is a bit contradictory. If he was not there how does he know no Covid rules were broken?

Jim Strachan.

