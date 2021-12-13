Readers’ letters: Home owners alarmed by bill

Nicola Sturgeon’s seasonal gift to homeowners is a £350 bill for the installation of “interlinked fire alarms that talk to each other”.

I already have “hard-wired “alarms on both floors and a carbon monoxide detector but the Scottish Government have decreed that they are somehow, now, inadequate and need to be binned.

I received a Winter Fuel Payment of £200 from the UK Government which was quickly swallowed up by this ludicrous, bureaucratic, unnecessary, nonsense. This one size fits all knee-jerk reaction once again penalises responsible home owners.

If these same lawmakers were only as zealous in reducing deaths and serious injuries on Scotland’s roads, in which you are seven times more likely to be killed and more than 10 times more likely to be seriously injured, then their fire alarms legislation might have a bit more credibility.

AHW, Aberdeen

Don’t ask questions

It was recently reported that the Scottish Government is about to conduct a voluntary survey of 14-year-old and upwards pupils, about their sex lives. Apparently the questions to be asked are extremely intimate.

I think that some, or probably most pupils, will give inaccurate, false or misleading information, with bragging about their “exploits”, thus making the survey of little use. As these details are extremely personal, I believe they should not be asked of youngsters.

John hutchison

New angle

Would this not be an opportunity to change the angle of parking outside the beach cafes so that motorists reverse park?

Frank Yeats