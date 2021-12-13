Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Home owners alarmed by bill

By EE readers
December 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Nicola Sturgeon’s seasonal gift to homeowners is a £350 bill for the  installation of “interlinked fire alarms that talk to each other”.

I already have “hard-wired “alarms on both floors and a carbon monoxide detector but the Scottish Government have decreed that they are somehow, now, inadequate and need to be binned.

I received a Winter Fuel Payment of £200 from the UK Government which was quickly swallowed up by this ludicrous, bureaucratic, unnecessary, nonsense. This one size fits all knee-jerk reaction once again penalises responsible home owners.

If these same lawmakers were only as zealous in reducing deaths and serious injuries on Scotland’s roads, in which you are seven times more likely to be killed and more than 10 times more likely to be seriously injured, then their fire alarms legislation might have a bit more credibility.

AHW, Aberdeen

Don’t ask questions

It was recently reported that the Scottish Government is about to conduct a voluntary survey of 14-year-old and upwards pupils, about their sex lives. Apparently the questions to be asked are extremely intimate.

I think that some, or probably most pupils, will give inaccurate, false or misleading information, with bragging about their “exploits”, thus making the survey of little use. As these details are extremely personal, I believe they should not be asked of youngsters.

John hutchison

New angle

Would this not be an opportunity to change the angle of parking outside the beach cafes so that motorists reverse park?

Frank Yeats

