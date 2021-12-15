Readers’ letters: Lessons of history could be applied to St Fittick’s

Sir – Regarding land around St Fittick’s Park in Aberdeen.

Some 50 years ago, Aberdeen Council gave up land, houses and some of the history of Torry for the burgeoning oil industry.

With hindsight, some of those decisions were made in haste and regretted at leisure. We have to hope that Torry does not have to endure the result of a council choosing to ignore history.

Neil Morgan, Honeysuckle Cottage, Sherborne, Dorset.

Reassurances on Torry concerning

Sir, – Reassurances that the community of Torry will be listened to and comments on the importance of “accessible green space” meaning St Fittick’s Park will be left alone are not supported by the community’s experience with the city council.

It was not given the chance to comment on rezoning St Fittick’s Park to an ETZ development site until that had become “the settled will of the council” as the application for rezoning was submitted when the public could not respond.

Later, well-made arguments to retain green space for its own sake and its health benefits were all ignored for speculative economic and climate change mitigation benefits.

Increasing existing disempowerment from 50 years of industrialisation without consent, which the letter stresses, is a major reason why the community is as chronically ill as it is.

Creating 2,500 jobs by 2030 is not credible as we do not know exactly what is proposed or where, at this “early stage”.

One of the difficulties with statements from the zone’s proponents is knowing to which site or sites they refer. The consultation event on December 4 described four.

We cannot have any confidence in forecasts like this until we know these details and whether a proposal is feasible or needed.

As with the Skills Academy (located in Altens, not the park on December 4) – we have an FE college and two universities already.

And do Torry’s young people have the qualifications needed to embark on training or take up the apprenticeships?

The vague option for the park is high-value manufacturing for offshore renewables.

Susan Smith, Annfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

Council tax rises are on their way

Sir, – It will soon be time for the council tax rises to come in after Kate Forbes announced that councils have no restrictions on raising the tax.

But look at it this way – there has been a £345 million reduction in council funding and the same amount handed to ex-Moray MP Angus Robertson for indyref preparation money that will be wasted without a section 30 order from Westminster.

Just remember this when your council tax bill comes – you voted these people in.

Ian Gray, Mosstowie, Elgin, Moray.

Charge culprits for repairing potholes

Sir, – Much has been said about the many potholes in Aberdeenshire and the council doing little to repair them due to having no money for repairs.

Having seen many potholes here in Peterhead I now know how the potholes are caused. In my street the potholes are at T-junctions and corners and without any doubt the architects of the potholes are HGVs, buses and taxis – all of which put pressure on the road surface when they go forward and turn.

Aberdeenshire Council should now look at ways to get the cash to repair the potholes from the said companies and make our roads safer. Bearing in mind that we are in winter, this problem needs attention more than at any other time.

Gavin Elder, Prunier Drive, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.