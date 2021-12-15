Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Room at the top for a new face?

By EE readers
December 15, 2021, 11:45 am
Lord Provost Barney Crockett
It’s disappointing that yet again our Lord Provost Barney Crockett is denying democracy for council tax payers in the city with his questionable decision to deny a fresh vote on the exclusion zone in Union Street.

But let’s be honest, this is not the first time that he has denied democracy. Cast your  minds back to the democratic vote on Union Terrace Gardens which he was instrumental in ignoring.

The Castlegate was his creation when, despite protests, he told us all it would be full of cafes – how did that turn out? He disrespected the residents of Torry in their genuine opposition to the incinerator.

I could go on.

In my opinion this gentleman is unfit to represent this city – but roll on May 2022 when we can have a say.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen

Fossil fuel is essential

Hypothetically it’s 2045 and the Scottish Government, as planned,
achieved net-zero and banned all fossil fuels – we are all-electric!

Storm Arwen hit the north-east in 2021 and created chaos, showing
how important petrol and diesel were.

Petrol generators proved their worth when the electric power went
down. Line engineers required 4×4 diesel vehicles to access muddy locations.
Tree surgeons used petrol chainsaws to clear blocked roads as no battery ones will tackle big jobs.

If emergency services are battery-powered, how will they have recharged when the electrics were down?

The SNP Government are on a foolish road to completely phasing out petrol and diesel when it showed they were indispensable in 2021!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

