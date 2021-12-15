Readers’ letters: Room at the top for a new face?

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s disappointing that yet again our Lord Provost Barney Crockett is denying democracy for council tax payers in the city with his questionable decision to deny a fresh vote on the exclusion zone in Union Street.

But let’s be honest, this is not the first time that he has denied democracy. Cast your minds back to the democratic vote on Union Terrace Gardens which he was instrumental in ignoring.

The Castlegate was his creation when, despite protests, he told us all it would be full of cafes – how did that turn out? He disrespected the residents of Torry in their genuine opposition to the incinerator.

I could go on.

In my opinion this gentleman is unfit to represent this city – but roll on May 2022 when we can have a say.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen

Fossil fuel is essential

Hypothetically it’s 2045 and the Scottish Government, as planned,

achieved net-zero and banned all fossil fuels – we are all-electric!

Storm Arwen hit the north-east in 2021 and created chaos, showing

how important petrol and diesel were.

Petrol generators proved their worth when the electric power went

down. Line engineers required 4×4 diesel vehicles to access muddy locations.

Tree surgeons used petrol chainsaws to clear blocked roads as no battery ones will tackle big jobs.

If emergency services are battery-powered, how will they have recharged when the electrics were down?

The SNP Government are on a foolish road to completely phasing out petrol and diesel when it showed they were indispensable in 2021!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen