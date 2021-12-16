Readers’ letters: See and be seen on winter roads

I walk about a mile every morning for my paper, on some side streets and a main road.

It seems that many cars are being driven more aggressively, mainly speeding, and with more “assertive” braking approaching corners. It is winter, and we may not have

snow, but certainly frost and ice are normal. Late braking can cause problems, especially on untreated roads, and tyres, even winter tyres, don’t work on ice.

Owing to the darkness, another thing that is very noticeable is the number of vehicles being driven with faulty dipped or running lights. Replacement can be expensive, but many are only a few pounds to repair.

Beware – a faulty light gives the police a reason to stop your car. You might be lucky and get a warning, or not, or receive a £100 fine with three points on your licence. The police will probably also use the opportunity to inspect your car for other deficiencies, with each adding more points and fines.

Drive safe, and legal.

JH

No proof of vaccination

I have tried to get paper copies of the Covid status of my wife and I from the NHS. All they could advise was to do it online but, as my wife doesn’t have a mobile phone and only I can register on my phone, the system couldn’t cope with the application.

I suggested they send paper copies but they only covered the first two vaccinations and

not the booster which is necessary for entry to any of the venues we wish to attend. Currently there is no advice on when the booster will be on the certificates – all they could say was to keep checking the website for details of when this will happen.

Bottom line is my wife and I will be unable to go to any event requiring proof of vaccinations until the Scottish Government decide to get their fingers out and look after

their citizens properly.

Phil Munro, Hilton