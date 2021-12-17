Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: No more roses, just squabbling

By EE readers
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Roses still bloom in profusion on Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, the Britain in Bloom city. 6 October 1971.
The failure to reopen Union Street completely to buses and taxis has been claimed to be a “democratic outrage” by one city councillor, but the true “outrage” has been caused by councillors who, over decades, have allowed our city to degenerate.

Some reading this will be old enough to remember when, in 1967 David Welch was appointed director of parks. He had many disagreements with councillors over his plans to convert much of Aberdeen’s well-tended grass-bordered streets to rose-beds. He won them over, pointing out rose cuttings could be generated at 1p a time, and needed pruning only once a year.

His economics appealed, and his enthusiasm transformed his adopted city to a floral success, winning the “Britain in Bloom” title 10 times in 19 years. His 22 years as Aberdeen’s parks director saw two million rose bushes, 12 million daffodils, and 30 million crocuses.

Roses adorned the city, delighting residents and visitors. His personal passion was the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park, by 1989 one of Scotland’s more-visited tourist attractions. The city’s international reputation flourished on the back of one official who had a dream, a passion, and a determination to make Aberdeen a joy for its residents, and tourists.

Now, not a rose in sight, only squabbling councillors, committed more to political principle than the wellbeing of their city and people.

John Young, Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

Bus plan not fare

I wonder if Barney and his cohorts would be so keen on stopping buses using the whole length of Union Street if they had to use public transport.

Had they been trying to get home about 5pm on Monday when a bus broke down on Union Street/Market Street causing tailbacks and long delays for workers trying to get home, they should have been reconsidering this decision.

This farce made it obvious that forcing all the buses down one already congested street is yet another ill-considered decision by the council. Has anyone seen any of our councillors on public transport?

ps Barney – look at the Castlegate after you closed it – not exactly buzzing with activity.

CS.

