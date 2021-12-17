Readers’ letters: No more roses, just squabbling

The failure to reopen Union Street completely to buses and taxis has been claimed to be a “democratic outrage” by one city councillor, but the true “outrage” has been caused by councillors who, over decades, have allowed our city to degenerate.

Some reading this will be old enough to remember when, in 1967 David Welch was appointed director of parks. He had many disagreements with councillors over his plans to convert much of Aberdeen’s well-tended grass-bordered streets to rose-beds. He won them over, pointing out rose cuttings could be generated at 1p a time, and needed pruning only once a year.

His economics appealed, and his enthusiasm transformed his adopted city to a floral success, winning the “Britain in Bloom” title 10 times in 19 years. His 22 years as Aberdeen’s parks director saw two million rose bushes, 12 million daffodils, and 30 million crocuses.

Roses adorned the city, delighting residents and visitors. His personal passion was the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park, by 1989 one of Scotland’s more-visited tourist attractions. The city’s international reputation flourished on the back of one official who had a dream, a passion, and a determination to make Aberdeen a joy for its residents, and tourists.

Now, not a rose in sight, only squabbling councillors, committed more to political principle than the wellbeing of their city and people.

John Young, Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

Bus plan not fare

I wonder if Barney and his cohorts would be so keen on stopping buses using the whole length of Union Street if they had to use public transport.

Had they been trying to get home about 5pm on Monday when a bus broke down on Union Street/Market Street causing tailbacks and long delays for workers trying to get home, they should have been reconsidering this decision.

This farce made it obvious that forcing all the buses down one already congested street is yet another ill-considered decision by the council. Has anyone seen any of our councillors on public transport?

ps Barney – look at the Castlegate after you closed it – not exactly buzzing with activity.

CS.