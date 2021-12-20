Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Slow and steady won’t win Omicron race

By P&J readers
December 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Streets of Amsterdam during the first day of the sudden lockdown in Dutch capital city on December 19, 2021
Sir, – Once again Britain is not watching what is happening in Europe.

Most of the other countries are bringing in stricter rules earlier due to the lightning speed of the Omicron virus but as usual the four nations of Britain are limping to the finish line.

It seems after 20 months of learning lessons about how this virus spreads and the advice from top medics, they dither and ignore.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.

Hospital PR pics are a royal pain

Sir, – I’m getting more and more annoyed when I see politicians and members of the royal family enjoying photo opportunities at various NHS hospitals and vaccination venues getting in the way of the hard-working health workers who are overworked at the best of times without these interruptions.

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen, Moray.

NHS values would never deny care

Sir, – I am no longer surprised by the casual cruelty of Tories but Mr Dingwall-Fordyce’s letter “Deny anti-vaxxers care from NHS” ups the ante and begs a response, not least on behalf of Scotland’s long-suffering NHS which he criticises as incompetent.

To deny a fellow human being care in their hour of need is the height of unjustifiable callousness. These are not the values on which the NHS was founded.

Indeed this is the same kind of selfish thinking which would call for letting migrants drown and the poor starve.

I had an appointment today with our local practice nurse and her natural and practical reaction to his suggestion was that it was unfair to those who have paid up their national insurance but can’t or choose not to be vaccinated, difficult to fairly administer and unethical and probably illegal for healthcare staff.

I am very glad I live in Scotland where we have the best-performing NHS in the UK and where attitudes like Mr Dingwall-Fordyce’s are neither mainstream nor given serious consideration by anyone with empathy in their heart or sense in their thinking.

Peter E. Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Work together for Scottish prosperity

Sir, – As the uncertainty surrounding independence continues to hang over our
nation, who can blame the UK Government and global business corporations for holding back investment in Scotland or diverting it to other parts of the UK?

The UK Government’s plan to invest money in other parts of the UK rather than support the north-east Scotland Cluster bid is very disappointing, but hardly surprising considering it would mean trying to work with an unco-operative administration in Holyrood.

With current developments in relation to oil and gas and the north-east economy, how can we trust the present Holyrood administration on their own to come up with realistic and definitive plans for a “green jobs revolution”?

For the sake of our economy and wellbeing, I would appeal to the Scottish Government to work with our close neighbours throughout the UK to ensure the protection of our future.

Alone, we will continue to hear promises that can’t be fulfilled and be heading for imported fuels and poverty.

G Whitbourn, North Beach Road, Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

