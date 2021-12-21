Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Big changes to shopping style

By EE readers
December 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Union Street in Aberdeen.
Union Street in Aberdeen.

I read many comments and reports in the Evening Express about the inconvenience of Union Street being closed and I must admit it does make coming to town, and getting about difficult.

I have also read about the demise of Union Street, the closing of shops and it would appear the only reason people have for going to Union Street is to catch the bus.

However, if First Bus would provide a decent service, allowing people off the bus at more convenient points, a lot of the inconvenience could be resolved. Currently most of their services drive past the train station, bus station, and Union Square. They could also use stops closer to the closed area.

All the examples from across the world show that to revitalise a city centre it needs to be pedestrianised, have people living in or very near it, with a good transportation system around it. This could be the future for Aberdeen instead of looking back to how it was and never again will be as shopping habits have changed.

B Harrison

Gathering a substitute?

When did Boris Johnson and his Tory supporters discover the word “gatherings”?

Even up here in Scotland it is only used once, Braemar, or twice, clan, a year.

Only in the last few months has this word been used as a substitute. Trying to use this
word to disguise a booze-up does not wash with me.

It is said that this gathering was business related.

Hello, in the real world – if people held a gathering or went to licensed premises and drank alcohol in work time – they could be sacked or reprimanded. Alcohol and work don’t mix.

The lunatic (Boris) is running the asylum (sorry elected government).

Michael North, Aberdeen

