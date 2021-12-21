Readers’ letters: Big changes to shopping style

I read many comments and reports in the Evening Express about the inconvenience of Union Street being closed and I must admit it does make coming to town, and getting about difficult.

I have also read about the demise of Union Street, the closing of shops and it would appear the only reason people have for going to Union Street is to catch the bus.

However, if First Bus would provide a decent service, allowing people off the bus at more convenient points, a lot of the inconvenience could be resolved. Currently most of their services drive past the train station, bus station, and Union Square. They could also use stops closer to the closed area.

All the examples from across the world show that to revitalise a city centre it needs to be pedestrianised, have people living in or very near it, with a good transportation system around it. This could be the future for Aberdeen instead of looking back to how it was and never again will be as shopping habits have changed.

B Harrison

Gathering a substitute?

When did Boris Johnson and his Tory supporters discover the word “gatherings”?

Even up here in Scotland it is only used once, Braemar, or twice, clan, a year.

Only in the last few months has this word been used as a substitute. Trying to use this

word to disguise a booze-up does not wash with me.

It is said that this gathering was business related.

Hello, in the real world – if people held a gathering or went to licensed premises and drank alcohol in work time – they could be sacked or reprimanded. Alcohol and work don’t mix.

The lunatic (Boris) is running the asylum (sorry elected government).

Michael North, Aberdeen