Readers’ letters: The best value for taxpayers?

“Aberdeen’s First Citizen” has a duty to accept motions and questions ensuring free and fair debate, or so it says on Aberdeen City Council’s website.

So why is Lord Provost Barney Crockett blocking any debate on the pedestrianisation of Union Street?

Councillor Hutchison claims legal chiefs stated his motion was competent and could be debated – council chiefs stated they did not believe the move would provide best value for taxpayers’ money.

The council has cut millions of pounds on services during the pandemic – £30.7 million (EE, December 9) – but the lord provost appears to be fond of overseas travel with a budget of £67,200 set aside, which accommodates his travel as president of the World Energy Cities Partnership at taxpayers’ expense (EE, December 13). Going to Russia in September during Russia’s pandemic lockdown, is this the best value for taxpayers?

Change is required. Why should Councillor Crockett go on all these junkets when I, as a taxpayer, cannot go down Union Street in a bus?

T Shirron, Aberdeen

Ignoring the rules

With regards to making Christmas plans this year, it seems that there is a growing divide between what the Scottish Government is saying and the scientific evidence of the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

I have decided to take the politicians’ way out – disregard all the rules and do what I think is sensible in the way I enjoy my Christmas Day.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn