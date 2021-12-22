Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: The best value for taxpayers?

By EE readers
December 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Lord Provost Barney Crockett
Lord Provost Barney Crockett

“Aberdeen’s First Citizen” has a duty to accept motions and questions ensuring free and fair debate, or so it says on Aberdeen City Council’s website.

So why is Lord Provost Barney Crockett blocking any debate on the pedestrianisation of Union Street?

Councillor Hutchison claims legal chiefs stated his motion was competent and could be debated – council chiefs stated they did not believe the move would provide best value for taxpayers’ money.

The council has cut millions of pounds on services during the pandemic – £30.7 million (EE, December 9) – but the lord provost appears to be fond of overseas travel with a budget of £67,200 set aside, which accommodates his travel as president of the World Energy Cities Partnership at taxpayers’ expense (EE, December 13). Going to Russia in September during Russia’s pandemic lockdown, is this the best value for taxpayers?

Change is required. Why should Councillor Crockett go on all these junkets when I, as a taxpayer, cannot go down Union Street in a bus?

T Shirron, Aberdeen

Ignoring the rules

With regards to making Christmas plans this year, it seems that there is a growing divide between what the Scottish Government is saying and the scientific evidence of the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

I have decided to take the politicians’ way out – disregard all the rules and do what I think is sensible in the way I enjoy my Christmas Day.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]