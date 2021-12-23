Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: ‘Pie in the sky’ street project?

By EE readers
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Much has been said about Aberdeen City Council’s narrow vote to pedestrianise Union Street.

In their wisdom, I don’t think the council even considered the problems with public transport and access for the infirm.

Did they do a study? I believe not. It’s my opinion they just rushed in with a personal project under the guise of Spaces for People where the funds from the Scottish Government were available, but wrongly used outside the rules for social-distancing. I wonder if the government will reclaim any misused funding.

I also think Union Street for shoppers, as a public transport-free zone, is doomed.

When the Trinity Centre was opened, ease of access probably brought more footfall to the city centre from outlying towns.

Then the Bon Accord and St Nicholas centres opened, which probably lowered footfall, as folk could do most of their high street shopping in one place. The Academy never took off as expected, and when Union Square was built, which has public access from one of the busiest streets, town, or public transport, Union Street shopping was doomed.

The city council is killing off Aberdeen with their “pie in the sky” dreams.

John Hutchison.

Don’t pass the buck

Your story regarding the closure of Carden Medical Practice by January 2022 simply shows the immense pressure any health secretary is under due to a shortage of GPs, not to mention many other specialities within the NHS.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr has probably received a barrage of complaints from patients at the practice, so he simply passes the buck and blames Humza Yousaf for a lack of “workforce planning”, whatever that means.

No health secretary can force newly qualified doctors to become GPs, and if truth be known, many recently-retired GPs claim the system is broken. Sadly, there’s no magic wand.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]