Readers’ letters: What happens if wind stops?

By EE readers
December 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
The celebrations by the SNP/Green coalition over Shell pulling out of the Cambo oil development continue as part of the overall plan to shut down oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

Scotland’s oil is now labelled “dirty” and does not play any part in Scotland’s energy strategy as we become focused on renewable energy.

What has not been made clear to date is how Scotland will manage its energy needs when the wind fails to turn the turbines as it did this autumn, leaving hardly enough energy to boil a kettle of water.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Rd, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Time for trees to go

Going by the amount of correspondence it has generated in these pages, could the pedestrianisation of Union Street become one of the main issues in next May’s council election?

I’m in favour of removing the giant plant pots from the closed section and restoring access to buses.

Before the building of the St Nicholas and Bon Accord shopping centres, I recall a section of George Street was open only to buses and that seemed to work well.

Jonathan Mitchell

