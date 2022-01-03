Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Good time to stop

By EE readers
January 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
As a retired health professional, I’ve watched attentively as politicians and health scientists grapple with the fall-out and vagaries of the Covid pandemic.

The initial tactics were not hi-tech, just fairly simple health messages, firmly encouraging behaviour changes, to not only control the spread of the virus, but also to save our NHS from being overwhelmed until vaccine development and roll-out.

This has been accompanied by the unrelenting focus of the media scrutinising, reporting and debating on the politics and the science with personal stories of success and of tragedy.

Covid has been with us for almost two years and sadly around 150,000 have died in the UK in that time. This figure, shocking as it is, is in the same ball park number for deaths from smoking-related illness, which for the year 2020 was 75,000 and there were more than 500,000 smoking-related illness hospital admissions.

Why are there no similar political and health expert-generated concerned messages, or our “balanced” media focusing on the pandemic that is the smoking habit?

Why is the public so inured to this habit that can cause life-shortening serious health issues?

Smokers certainly fare worse generally if they become infected by Covid and pre-pandemic smoking was and will continue to be a very significant tragic burden on treatment and beds in the NHS. Our politicians and health educators must do more.

If you’re a smoker and looking for a really positive life-changing resolution not just for yourself, but also ultimately to help the NHS we hold dear, then stopping in 2022 might be a good time!

There is help out there. Try nhsinform.scot

William Morgan, Midstocket, Aberdeen.

