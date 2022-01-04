Readers’ letters: Cyclists should face the same rules as the rest of us

Sir, – Regarding the new additions to the Highway Code, forgive me if I’m mistaken but have cyclists assumed the title of rulers of the road?

It seems that if a car driver is involved in an accident with a cyclist it is automatically assumed that the car driver is to blame – these people can buy an electric bike which is capable of 15 mph with no test to assess their competence to be on the road, they don’t have to have third-party insurance nor road tax, they constantly ride three or four abreast and weave in and out of traffic, not to mention riding on the pavement.

I’m not against cyclists in general but they should be subjected to the same rules and conditions as other road users.

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen, Moray.

MSP’s actions do not match words

Sir, – I read with interest the article on Ariane Burgess MSP (The Press and Journal, December 26).

I was particularly drawn to your quote from Ariane where she said, “Now in my role as an MSP, I can’t do that alone. If people are bothered about something I need to know this is an issue that really matters to people.”

As one of her constituents in Highlands and Islands I have been trying to engage with her through emails after reading her comments in your article “Communities risk being ‘hollowed out’ by short-term lets, warns Highlands MSP” of September 27.

Despite writing to Ariane Burgess three times since then, she has still not responded to me on the issues I raised over the definition of short-term lets and how the proposed legislation will be the cause of ‘hollowing out’ of Highland communities rather than what she believes will be the effect of the short-term lets legislation.

It would appear that Ariane Burgess says one thing, but does the opposite. I am very concerned over the environment and the issues facing the Highlands; however, with this behaviour, I will not be voting Green Party.

Gordon Bulloch, The Dulaig, Grantown.

Sovereign debt claims inaccurate

Sir, – It’s somewhat comical that Peter Smith criticises Ms Rennie’s comments as being inaccurate.

Mr Smith clearly knows little of international finance if he believes “sovereign debt” does not have to be repaid.

Countries, like households, do have to borrow money and they do have to repay it. Defaulting on sovereign debt will cause damage to any economy by being cut out of financial markets and international bond markets as well as facing higher funding costs.

As to his contention that it would affect pension funds and savings – not so, if these funds are held outwith the government and are not part of sovereign debt.

To put that in context, if Scotland had to borrow annually the £20 billion extra that it has received from Westminster and then fail to repay it then all manner of restrictions and embargos would result.

As Ms Sturgeon has never explained how Scotland would be funded we can look forward to Armageddon if her approach is as misinformed as Mr Smith.

Stewart Wight, Haddo, Aberdeenshire.

Wealthy should pay for pills

Sir, – I am struggling to see how Peter E Smith (Letters, December 31) can describe those people who want the better off to pay for their prescriptions as selfish.

After all, nobody is suggesting that those on benefits, low incomes or chronic conditions should pay. Just those who can well afford it, freeing up NHS money for front-line services.

What strikes me as selfish is advocating, as Mr Smith does, borrowing money willy-nilly to finance what amount to election bribes, building up a huge national debt then dumping that debt on future generations.

Keith Shortreed, Cottown of Gight, Aberdeenshire.