Readers’ letters: Fence off dogs in city’s parks

By EE readers
January 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen has some splendid parks with a variety of facilities.

Last Friday the weather was glorious and our family ventured to Duthie Park at lunchtime. The indoor cafe, takeaway and seating areas were busy so after queueing for coffee and a sandwich we made our way to a quiet bench. Within the space of a few minutes a friendly black Labrador, and then a mastiff followed by its owner crashed our little party, upsetting one member so much that we all had to return home.

Hazlehead has a fenced area for animal exercise and Duthie has its central green space that is large enough to function in a similar way. Unfortunately, some owners let their charges off the lead to maraud around the peripheral circular path used by all.

When the new nursery opens, there may be problems. Can I suggest a new enclosed area at the Polmuir Road entrance to accommodate wayward owners and their uncontrolled dogs, including those doing collection and drop-off? Also, maybe a patrolling city or dog warden.

PM.

Rewards for all, or none

In my opinion knighthoods go to the wrong – less deserving – people.

The top award goes to the “chiefs” of the salary scale tree who often forget that, without others further down the ladder, there would not be a need for them.

The powers-that-be think those chief medical officers in charge of Scotland, England and Wales deserve knighthoods.

What did those further down the pay ladder get? Oh, how repolmuir roadmiss of me – they got a clap!

Here is my idea for dishing out knighthoods, gongs, etc. Give those at the top a clap and have a raffle for the top prize.

All the people in these large organisations are as important as each other. Take out one cog and the rest breaks down.

To single out the highest earner for special praise is so wrong.

Michael North, Lang Stracht.

