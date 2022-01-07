Readers’ Letters: The bad taste of Easter eggs

It’s only the first week in January 2022 and there are Easter eggs on sale in the shops already – as I discovered when I went post-Christmas shopping – despite Easter Sunday falling on April 17.

I was not egg-sactly egg-static

When I was a child there were clear lines between festive periods.

They are all at it, Asda, B&M, Morrisons. It seems cash is king.

Can’t they just get one celebration out of the way before forcing the next one down our throats?

There was also Valentine frivolities on the shelves – February 14!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Union Street question

Whoever thought the voters of Aberdeen would think it was OK for a group of only four councillors to decide on whether Union Street should be permanently closed? This is a big decision which should have been decided by the full council.

Remember voters, we have the chance to ditch this dictatorial, tyrannical bunch in May when hopefully there will be a more sensible bunch of prospective candidates who actually listen to their constituents.

DW.

Let’s vote

As a retired bus driver, I look back to Castle Street when they closed it to the buses. There was lots of life there and plenty of shopping; there were even three cafes.

I think Aberdeen voters should be able to have a say on whether Union Street is to be closed or opened. There should be a vote.

Eric Robertson.