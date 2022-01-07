Readers’ Letters: Fast track A96 dualling project

It seems like another week passes and another nail is hammered into the coffin of the dualling of the A96 Inverness-Aberdeen project.

For years this most dangerous of roads (EE Nov 18) has had plans (2014) then design and route approval (2019), but since the Greens-SNP alliance of 2021, the process has stalled, with the latest significant fallout from the dithering, being the Mott MacDonald Sweco joint venture pulling out.

It is clear the Greens don’t give a fig for the safety of road users on the north-east’s busiest carriageway and the SNP transport minister dishes out limp excuses for public consumption akin to a gardener feeding mushrooms, when he states “he will not build infrastructure to cater for unrestrained increases of traffic volumes due to climate concerns”.

He forgets that by the time the road gets built all vehicles will be electric – or a variant of – therefore no climate concerns, so let’s get the road built and fasttrack the project for shovels to hit the ground ASAP.

Angus McNair

No jab then no NHS

As the cases of Covid are still rising with our NHS workers under ever-increasing pressure, our hospitals have never been in such a bad way.

I think if anyone who refuses to be vaccinated (which is their right) for reasons other than exemptions, ie vaccination deniers, then they shouldn’t be treated in an NHS hospital.

If they become ill due to Covid they should be made to go private.

Catherine McGunnigle, Aberdeen

‘Cool’ teacher

I was saddened to read of the death of local author David Northcroft.

David was my English teacher at Aberdeen Grammar in 1967. I remember him as “cool” as he used “Catcher in the Rye” as our study book, a radical choice at the time.

Keith Robertson, Kingussie