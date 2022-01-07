Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ Letters: Fast track A96 dualling project

By EE Readers
January 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
It seems like another week passes and another nail is hammered into the coffin of the dualling of the A96 Inverness-Aberdeen project.

For years this most dangerous of roads (EE Nov 18) has had plans (2014) then design and route approval (2019), but since the Greens-SNP alliance of 2021, the process has stalled, with the latest significant fallout from the dithering, being the Mott MacDonald Sweco joint venture pulling out.

It is clear the Greens don’t give a fig for the safety of road users on the north-east’s busiest carriageway and the SNP transport minister dishes out limp excuses for public consumption akin to a gardener feeding mushrooms, when he states “he will not build infrastructure to cater for unrestrained increases of traffic volumes due to climate concerns”.

He forgets that by the time the road gets built all vehicles will be electric – or a variant of – therefore no climate concerns, so let’s get the road built and fasttrack the project for shovels to hit the ground ASAP.

Angus McNair

No jab then no NHS

As the cases of Covid are still rising with our NHS workers under ever-increasing pressure, our hospitals have never been in such a bad way.

I think if anyone who refuses to be vaccinated (which is their right) for reasons other than exemptions, ie vaccination deniers, then they shouldn’t be treated in an NHS hospital.

If they become ill due to Covid they should be made to go private.

Catherine McGunnigle, Aberdeen

‘Cool’ teacher

I was saddened to read of the death of local author David Northcroft.

David was my English teacher at Aberdeen Grammar in 1967. I remember him as “cool” as he used “Catcher in the Rye” as our study book, a radical choice at the time.

Keith Robertson, Kingussie

