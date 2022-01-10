Readers’ letters: Lights will go out if wind turbines fail

Sir, – Last week, Scotland’s Hunterston B nuclear power station – capable of supplying 1.7 million homes – was shut down. It had provided clean electricity for 46 years.

Lang Banks, of WWF Scotland, said that renewable electricity will fill the gap left by Hunterston B despite him knowing wind turbines are unreliable.

Over the last 12 months gas has supplied 41.8% of UK electricity, nuclear 16.4% and wind 18.7%.

No matter how many inefficient wind turbines there are, if the wind does not blow then no electricity. We need new reliable gas and nuclear power plants or the lights will go out.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Important victory for free speech

Sir, – I was interested to read an update on what became known as the “gay cake” complaint.

First spawned in 2014, the complaint against the proprietors of Asher’s bakery in Belfast went through various UK courts and ultimately went to the European Court of Human Rights which threw it out.

The complaint arose when the Christian owners of the bakery declined to bake a cake at the behest of gay rights activist Gareth Lee, who wanted the slogan Support Gay Marriage written on the cake.

All the legal rigmarole then unfolded but it was plain as day the proprietors had every right to decline the order when the message going out on the cake would have run contrary to their religious beliefs.

Proprietors Daniel and Amy McArthur are to be congratulated for sticking to their guns on this, for whether we agree or disagree with their take on gay marriage, their stance essentially was about defending everyone’s right to free speech.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

Things can only get worse with SNP

Sir, – How often do the many diverse readers of The Press and Journal need to be told Boris Johnson is a recruiting sergeant for the nationalists?

Grant Fraser’s latest epistle seems somewhat repetitive of many letters already published. As are all the usual trigger phrases of Thatcher 1980s, corrupt chaos, disaster of Brexit, English nationalism and, finally, the freedom of Scottish independence.

If this really were true, surely the voting stalemate and apparent need for Green votes would not have been necessary?

The simple fact is the SNP led by Nicola Sturgeon is just marking time and going absolutely nowhere. The longer the SNP stays in power the worse things become in Scotland.

They blame Westminster for the lack of progress but the reality is the complete absence of an economic plan, talent, and ability within the ranks of MSPs and MPs. In more than 14 years is there anything they have honestly done well?

The scandal, revealed exclusively on The Press and Journal front page, that “Baby Box safety alert hushed up by SNP Government” was very significant but seems to have been completely ignored. The only concern seems to be about avoiding embarrassment by ignoring a very serious shortcoming in one of the SNP’s flagship bribes.

Will the old thermometers be replaced? Can anything presented by the SNP be trusted and believed?

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.