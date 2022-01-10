Readers’ letters: Better to learn his trade first

Like many people, I’ve been amazed at the hysteria surrounding young Dons defender Calvin Ramsay – not least the ridiculous transfer fees that many value the lad at.

If the player simply moves for the money, then, like many young Scots before him, he’ll disappear into obscurity.

I watched the Millwall full-back, Danny McNamara, on telly, and I would suggest Calvin Ramsay wouldn’t be able to displace him from the Championship side. Better for young Ramsay to get his head down and learn his trade first.

andrew lamb, fraserburgh

Make shops safer for us

Just been out to do my weekly shopping in Aberdeenshire, where I found hygiene stations in retail outlets to be filthy, broken and bereft of consumables.

This pandemic isn’t over, people are still dying prematurely, businesses and services are struggling with staff being in isolation. Please get your act together. We need to visit your establishments – make them as safe as you can.

Dave Bashforth.