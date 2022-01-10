Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Better to learn his trade first

By EE readers
January 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 26: Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay warms up before a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 26, 2021, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Like many people, I’ve been amazed at the hysteria surrounding young Dons defender Calvin Ramsay – not least the ridiculous transfer fees that many value the lad at.

If the player simply moves for the money, then, like many young Scots before him, he’ll disappear into obscurity.

I watched the Millwall full-back, Danny McNamara, on telly, and I would suggest Calvin Ramsay wouldn’t be able to displace him from the Championship side. Better for young Ramsay to get his head down and learn his trade first.

andrew lamb, fraserburgh

Make shops safer for us

Just been out to do my weekly shopping in Aberdeenshire, where I found hygiene stations in retail outlets to be filthy, broken and bereft of consumables.

This pandemic isn’t over, people are still dying prematurely, businesses and services are struggling with staff being in isolation. Please get your act together. We need to visit your establishments – make them as safe as you can.

Dave Bashforth.

