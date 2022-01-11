Readers’ letters: Secure energy supply needed

With the Westminster government dragging its feet over how to deal with the cost of living crisis, it’s encouraging to see Labour proposing scrapping VAT on domestic gas and electricity bills for a year, extending the warm homes initiative to those most at risk and imposing a windfall tax on North Sea energy producers which could result in an average saving of £600 per year.

The one big flaw in this plan is that Labour – along with the SNP/Green Scottish Government – is committed to no further exploration for oil and gas in the North Sea so this would be the kiss of death for the industry.

With Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves stating that Vladimir Putin has “the UK

over a barrel” with his control of gas supplies to Western Europe, as far as I see

it we should exploit our own reserves thus securing a reliable supply of energy along

with thousands of jobs in the north-east.

Jonathan Mitchell

Screw was letdown

I was really looking forward to seeing the new black comedy drama Screw on Ch4 this week as it had all the right ingredients for a great series with a unique Scottish production and great actors but sadly there is only one word to describe the new series and that is…Disappointing!

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Ban bangs

With regards to the death of Claire Buchanan’s horse.

I would ban any fireworks that make any kind of loud banging noises, my black lab Jack is terrified of loud noises. When fireworks go off. I think he is going to have a heart attack.

It’s very distressing and I know a lot of other people whose dogs have the same issue.

K Milne, Drumoak