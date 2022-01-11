Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Secure energy supply needed

By EE readers
January 11, 2022, 5:01 pm
With the Westminster government dragging its feet over how to deal with the cost of living crisis, it’s encouraging to see Labour proposing scrapping VAT on domestic gas and electricity bills for a year, extending the warm homes initiative to those most at risk and imposing a windfall tax on North Sea energy producers which could result in an average saving of £600 per year.

The one big flaw in this plan is that Labour – along with the SNP/Green Scottish Government – is committed to no further exploration for oil and gas in the North Sea so this would be the kiss of death for the industry.

With Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves stating that Vladimir Putin has “the UK
over a barrel” with his control of gas supplies to Western Europe, as far as I see
it we should exploit our own reserves thus securing a reliable supply of energy along
with thousands of jobs in the north-east.

Jonathan Mitchell

Screw was letdown

I was really looking forward to seeing the new black comedy drama Screw on Ch4 this week as it had all the right ingredients for a great series with a unique Scottish production and great actors but sadly there is only one word to describe the new series and that is…Disappointing!

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Ban bangs

With regards to the death of Claire Buchanan’s horse.

I would ban any fireworks that make any kind of loud banging noises, my black lab Jack is terrified of loud noises. When fireworks go off. I think he is going to have a heart attack.

It’s very distressing and I know a lot of other people whose dogs have the same issue.

K Milne, Drumoak

