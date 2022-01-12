Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Losing Offshore Europe isn’t all bad

By P&J readers
January 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
The 2019 Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen.
The 2019 Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen.

Sir, – Losing the annual Offshore Europe oil conference is not quite the kick in the teeth that some would have everyone believe.

If it means the “Aberdeen Avarice” which has blighted the city during the folly of the fossil fuel years disappears, then so be it.

However, the way that Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s Russell Borthwick was complaining recently, it’s clear that everyone who wants the city’s status quo to continue is still living in dreamland. Has nobody awoken from their slumber yet?

Or realised that if the past is allowed to persist, Aberdeen will be under water due to the total collapse of the polar ice caps creating dramatic sea level rises?

Or will it be a case of even after that happens these people will still want to extract oil, as the world burns to a crisp around them?

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Lord Woodside’s priority was city

Sir, – I refer to the tributes paid to the late Lord Hughes of Woodside.

For more than 20 years I shared a room in the House of Lords with Bob and I can confirm that his chairmanship of the British arm of the anti-apartheid movement placed him from time to time under great international political pressure which he withstood with vigour and integrity.

However his was a long political life and as he frequently said his priority was at all times to enhance and protect the interests of the electors of Aberdeen North.

Lord Kirkhill, Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen.

Nuclear power is anything but clean

Sir, – In Monday’s P&J, Clark Cross states Hunterston B had “provided clean electricity for 46 years.”

Electricity per se is neither clean nor dirty. How it is made can produce pollution to a greater or lesser extent. Nuclear power is the most dangerous and polluting method of producing electricity available.

Nuclear power plants create high-level nuclear waste which is one of the most dangerous substances in the world. It remains radioactive for tens of thousand of years and has to be shielded indefinitely.

There is no way the word “clean” can be used in association with such a process.

Colin D Young, Newtonhill, Stonehaven.

God can’t just be put in a box

Sir, – I think James Campbell’s letter well described the Christian church and its clergy.

Like many folk I’ve searched for answers to life and death issues only to be confronted by a plethora of belief from assorted denominations, each one claiming their take was right and others were wrong.

It was curious they all wanted to contain God in their own little boxes, as if God were a Baptist or a Presbyterian or whatever, but as the writer JB Phillips famously observed in “Your God Is Too Small”, God refuses to live in anyone’s little box.

I don’t for a moment believe God to be the insanely jealous, blood-thirsty, egotistic, sacrifice-demanding tyrant described in the Bible, his wrath against us being such that he couldn’t bear to look on us without first nailing a man to a cross.

Mr Campbell says the clergy are at pains to tell us how bad we all are.

Sin must be the most frequently deployed word in their vocabularies, and if they didn’t have that to speak about they’d be stumped for something to say.

Listen to the next sermon you hear and see if I’m right!  I think there are so
many good people out there, not church-going but kind, loving and caring, with a heart like God’s own heart.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

