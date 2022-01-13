Readers’ letters: Let local issues be the priority

The Evening Express reminded us on Monday of some major projects being undertaken around Aberdeen.

We have also seen a variety of articles about options for Union Street and other substantial issues affecting the citizens of Aberdeen. Meanwhile, it seems that national political leaders want to have a major influence on local councillors in support primarily of national issues including whether councillors may not even be allowed to work with other parties on local issues.

I understand and respect that people have different views on different issues. Disagreement on national issues does not necessarily mean disagreement on all matters. We should vote for councillors almost entirely on their track record and intentions regarding local issues, and whether they would withhold cooperation with

other parties on local matters because of views on national or UK issues.

Let’s encourage the candidates for council positions to campaign including a recap of their positions in the last local elections, where they disagree or support the council actions since, what they propose for the future, and how they would be prepared to work with other parties on local matters should they fail to achieve an overall majority again.

Nigel Brealey, Jesmond Circle, Aberdeen

Noise mystery

I live in the Mastrick area of the city. For the past couple of months or more, I’ve been

hearing a droning sort of noise. It sounds like a fog horn but there is no fog.

Has anybody else heard this noise? It happens during the day and at night. Could I get an explanation from someone as I’m not sure where it is coming from?

Thank you in advance.

A Taylor, Mastrick, Aberdeen

Disgraceful

What is happening with our courts and justice system concerning sex predators? Our police forces, with the help of other forces, work together 24/7 to catch sex predators and keep our children and their identities safe, only for the courts to be lenient with the sentencing.

I understand the courts have systems in place but they do not have the manpower nor

the resources to keep these offenders in line at all times.

It’s a disgrace by the courts.

Joe Durno