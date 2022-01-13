Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Let local issues be the priority

By EE readers
January 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The bus gate at the Market Street end of the Union Street pedestrianised zone. Calls to reopen the road to buses and taxis were backed by a majority of councillors. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The Evening Express reminded us on Monday of some major projects being undertaken around Aberdeen.

We have also seen a variety of articles about options for Union Street and other  substantial issues affecting the citizens of Aberdeen.  Meanwhile, it seems that national political leaders want to have a major influence on local councillors in support primarily of national issues including whether councillors may not even be allowed to work with other parties on local issues.

I understand and respect that people have different views on different issues. Disagreement on national issues does not necessarily mean disagreement on all matters. We should vote for councillors almost entirely on their track record and intentions regarding local issues, and whether they would withhold cooperation with
other parties on local matters because of views on national or UK issues.

Let’s encourage the candidates for council positions to campaign including a recap of their positions in the last local elections, where they disagree or support the council actions since, what they propose for the future, and how they would be prepared to work with other parties on local matters should they fail to achieve an overall majority again.

Nigel Brealey, Jesmond Circle, Aberdeen

Noise mystery

I live in the Mastrick area of the city. For the past couple of months or more, I’ve been
hearing a droning sort of noise. It sounds like a fog horn but there is no fog.

Has anybody else heard this noise? It happens during the day and at night. Could I get an explanation from someone as I’m not sure where it is coming from?

Thank you in advance.

A Taylor, Mastrick, Aberdeen

Disgraceful

What is happening with our courts and justice system concerning sex predators? Our police forces, with the help of other forces, work together 24/7 to catch sex predators and keep our children and their identities safe, only for the courts to be lenient with the sentencing.

I understand the courts have systems in place but they do not have the manpower nor
the resources to keep these offenders in line at all times.

It’s a disgrace by the courts.

Joe Durno

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]