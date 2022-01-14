Readers’ letters: Will Tory giants bite like St Kilda Mighty Mouse?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sir, – Some time ago, Professor Richard Fortey presented a TV series on island evolution featuring Hawaii, Madagascar and Madeira.

We have a similar island laboratory on our doorstep – St Kilda. The archipelago is noted for The St Kilda wren, dandelion, Soay and Boreray sheep.

But it’s the field mouse that’s grabbing the headlines. In the absence of predators, this rodent has evolved to “big beast” proportions, being more than twice the size of its mainland cousins, weighing in at 50-70 grams.

An example of island gigantism, this “Mighty Mouse” eats snails, insects and seeds supplemented by meat, preying on birds or scavenging dead sheep.

More importantly perhaps, will the Big Beasts of the Tory party turn cannibalistic in their fight for survival, deciding that enough is enough?

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith, Banffshire.

Too short-sighted to spot the party?

Sir, – Our PM finally admits that he attended a party in his own back garden during lockdown, but apparently didn’t realise that it was a party.

Perhaps he should have driven to Barnard Castle first to check his eyesight.

William McLeod, Netherbrae, Turriff, Aberdeenshire.

Lack of logic over wearing masks

Sir, – I entered a local restaurant the other day wearing a face mask, for by law I’m required to do so.

I purchased a coffee and having carried it to a table I removed my mask, noting that all others around me had done the same.

So there we all sat, a sizeable company, maskless and happy, inhaling and exhaling each other’s breath good style between slurps of cappuccino.

But when the time came to rise from table, on had to go face masks again before we could walk out of the place!

So, I ask myself, how daft was that? Where’s the logic in it? It strikes me this whole mask-wearing malarkey is a nonsense.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

Can politicians stick to the truth?

Sir, – Don’t do what I do. I mean don’t say what I do. I didn’t say what I did, did I?

Sorry I’m confused but I went to a party, or did I? Actually, it was a work activity with alcohol. Now I hear my party wants to talk to me about my party.

Always tell the truth, it’s easier to remember, but does that apply to politicians?

Dennis Fitzgerald, Landale Street, Box Hill, Victoria, Melbourne, Australia.

Show contempt for Rees-Mogg’s words

Sir, – We heard Jacob Rees-Mogg denigrating Douglas Ross as a “lightweight” in the world of politics and it reminded me of a quote in Denis Healey’s memoirs on one of his encounters with Geoffrey Howe, where he described Howe’s attack on his integrity as like “being savaged by a dead sheep”.

If I were Douglas Ross I reckon the Rees-Mogg attack should be treated with the same contempt.

Douglas, be yer ain man, an’ a’body will respect ye a’ the mair for it.

Alexander Sutherland, Hilton Drive, Aberdeen.

It’s time we broke from Westminster

Sir, – If I was in charge of media relations for the SNP, for their next electoral broadcast I would show Kirsty Wark’s interview with Jacob Rees-Mogg (Newsnight, January 12).

According to Rees-Mogg, Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, is a lightweight. Also the views of the 31 Scottish Tory MSPs demanding Boris Johnson’s resignation, cannot be taken seriously.

His remarks are an insult to the people of Scotland and in particular the Scottish Conservative Party.

It’s time we were an independent country and no longer governed by this totally corrupt and totally inept UK Government.

William A. Ross, Broomhill Avenue, Aberdeen.