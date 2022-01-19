Readers’ letters: Eco-friendly heating solutions must be practical

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, — We built an eco-house and rented a granite cottage whilst doing so.

Despite updated insulation in the granite house, we still ended up confining our elderly mum to bed to keep her warm during a long power cut.

Our eco-house is entirely reliant on electricity, and we have installed back-up batteries.

Although we are advocates for tackling climate change, we support the pleas from Braemar for an alternative if the power goes out.

The number one cause of climate change is the burning of fossil fuels.

Remove the fireplaces and replace them with small wood-burning stoves, and both parties are happy. They have their heat and cooking stove for an emergency.

Wood burning is not ideal re climate change — but it is a lot better than an open coal fire or oil, particularly if you avoid kiln-dried wood.

Power outages due to massive storms are increasingly likely as climate change picks up speed.

Changes need to be practical as well as climate-friendly.

Les and Dave Ellis, Reekitlane, Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

Disposing of our mortal remains

Sir, — For millennia, the dead have been respectfully “processed” in many ways. From excarnation to cremation and mummification. In cists and coffins, bogs and longships, and so on.

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu introduced me to aquamation, where a hot, caustic liquid under pressure dissolves the body leaving ash.

Aquamation may soon be available in the UK, promoted as being more eco-friendly than cremation, using less energy and emitting no carbon dioxide.

Water-intensive though, and it’s nice to be spoiled for choice.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.

It’s Sturgeon who’s insulting Scotland

Sir, — The comparatively lightweight political remark by Rees-Mogg about the overall stature of Douglas Ross was not really a serious insult, unless you have either a very thin skin or are slightly paranoid.

It was addressed to the UK audience rather than Scotland. As the comparatively recent leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, Ross is still establishing himself. An objective assessment would not seriously over-emphasise his importance within the UK Conservative Party.

An equally lightweight, slightly odd, UK minister’s remark was batted straight back by Ross himself prior to entering the Holyrood chamber. However, the immediate reflex reaction of many Scottish political journalists and Scottish Nationalist extremists was to go through the motions of being mortally offended and immediately adding to the insults and blowing the situation completely out of proportion.

The first minister’s sly attempt to further muddy the waters and magnify the situation and imply a much more serious insult was very evident. This actually reflects the utter contempt she has for half the voters of Scotland who “no longer have to put up with being treated like something on the sole of Westminster’s (SNP) shoe”. This particularly indelicate image was pure provocation. A little bit like disrespecting the 2014 referendum result.

This was not what Rees-Mogg said but exactly what Sturgeon has indirectly implied to the Union half of the population of Scotland.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.