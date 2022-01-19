Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Good new use for old offices

By EE readers
January 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Shell HQ in Tullos. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
It’s encouraging to read about a developer’s plans to convert a former Altens office block, Quattro House, into flats. This is a sensible and sustainable alternative to demolition and construction — the amount of energy used in producing cement is a significant contributor to global carbon dioxide emissions.

Let’s hope this approach can be extended to other vacant office blocks in Aberdeen, such as the former Shell HQ in Tullos. Perhaps our council might want to look at this approach to provide such much-needed social housing?

Jonathan Mitchell.

A Fergie finish

The photo in Memories — Flashback brought back many happy memories.

Graham Milne and myself organised a sponsored 24-hour non-stop run around Linksfield track in aid of school funds for a minibus. We started at noon on the Friday and finished 24 hours later.

We arranged the pupils and teachers to run in one-hour blocks and made sure that the baton being carried was on the move for the full 24 hours. As you can imagine, during the night, it was hard going but we managed to keep running with the help of some senior pupils and some fit staff members.

When we eventually finished, we were fortunate enough to acquire the services of Alex Ferguson (Sir) who was at the finishing line to flag in the final group of runners. This was really appreciated because Aberdeen were playing at home to Celtic only three hours later!

At the end of the run, we calculated that we had actually run the distance from Aberdeen to Newcastle — an amazing achievement.

One of the teachers, Ian Williamson, physics, stayed up all night and assisted in the run. He is the only person I know who managed to fall asleep at an Aberdeen verses Celtic game — at least he had an excuse!

Steve Cassells, Hopetoun Grange, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

 

