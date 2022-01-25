Readers’ letters: Tory defector put stain on MP image

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – It appears that every time I switch on a news channel the headlines are the same – Downing Street parties or PM pressure.

Political commentators, wide-eyed with excitement, give updates on any new morsel of information. Now MPs who would like to see the back of Boris Johnson claim they are being intimidated, while those who are supportive say there is no evidence that this is happening.

There has even been a call that if intimidation is happening the police should be involved. Surely this would be an overreaction as is evident from the parties saga, with the police having no wish to be involved in political infighting.

What is clear to one fed-up voter is that you find it hard to believe anything coming out of Westminster.

MPs are always complaining of lack of respect but they should remember respect has to be earned. Just the other day, we had the unedifying spectacle of a Tory MP crossing the floor to become a member of the Labour Party amid the joyous scenes of his new colleagues waving their papers in the air like a class of five-year-olds hearing that

Santa was on his way.

He seems to have forgotten he was elected by supporters of the Tory party and not because of any outstanding personal attributes.

Surely the honourable course of action would be to stand down and at the resulting by-election appear in the colours of his newly chosen party. Such actions make a mockery of the voting system. Can you trust your MP not to change sides once they are elected? Thankfully, such defections are rare but it stains the MP image.

As a keen gardener, I am well aware how one rotten apple in a basket can have an effect on those in close proximity.

It makes me glad to be living in Scotland where the government, despite its imperfections, seems free from the shenanigans seen in Westminster.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Cash for NC500 B&B crofts key

Sir, – Of greater importance than the upgrading of a few hotels on the NC500 is the financial support for NC500 “bed and breakfast” crofts.

The substantial number of motorists on the NC500 will not only be benefiting from the world-famous scenic route, but also from the Highlands and islands’ traditional hospitality. It is only with financial support from the Highland Council that the crofts, financed in 1886, will meet 21st Century standards. The financial future of the NC500 is

more the responsibility of many of Scotland’s 20,000 crofts with their traditional hospitality.

Mark Pattinson, Kishorn, Strathcarron.

Third bin reason a load of rubbish

Sir, – I must be missing something. At the moment, we have two bins, one for landfill and one for recycling. Now we are going to get a third bin – for recycling.

How is this going to increase the amount going for recycling? Isn’t the real reason that it saves the council from separating the paper from the plastic? Not that this is a bad thing, but the real reason might help.

Colin Johnson, Station Road, Banchory.