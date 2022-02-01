Readers’ letters: Let’s hope new players bring excitement to otherwise ordinary Aberdeen side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Can I point out to Joe Harper that young players with potentially a sell-on value in the tens of millions don’t come to the Scottish leagues, unless it’s to Celtic or Rangers.

Most of the kids who come here haven’t made the grade at a bigger club, and usually float about the lower leagues in England.

In regards to Dante Polvara, Joe, here’s hoping he brings a bit more than Jack Gurr – who was a flop.

As for the Dutch lad Vicente Besuijen, the Dons offered a bigger pay packet than Hibs – so hardly inspirational.

That aside, here’s hoping both young men bring some excitement to an otherwise ordinary Aberdeen side.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh

Pandemic gamble

The latest figures show that Scotland had the highest infection rates in the UK and the highest death rates in our care homes during the pandemic, despite our first minister imposing a tougher and longer lockdown than that of England.

It would appear that Nicola Sturgeon gambled but lost over the pandemic with the underlying objective to be better than England.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.