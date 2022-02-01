Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Let’s hope new players bring excitement to otherwise ordinary Aberdeen side

By EE Readers
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dante Polvara.
Dante Polvara.

Can I point out to Joe Harper that young players with potentially a sell-on value in the tens of millions don’t come to the Scottish leagues, unless it’s to Celtic or Rangers.

Most of the kids who come here haven’t made the grade at a bigger club, and usually float about the lower leagues in England.

In regards to Dante Polvara, Joe, here’s hoping he brings a bit more than Jack Gurr – who was a flop.

As for the Dutch lad Vicente Besuijen, the Dons offered a bigger pay packet than Hibs – so hardly inspirational.

That aside, here’s hoping both young men bring some excitement to an otherwise ordinary Aberdeen side.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh

Pandemic gamble

The latest figures show that Scotland had the highest infection rates in the UK and the highest death rates in our care homes during the pandemic, despite our first minister imposing a tougher and longer lockdown than that of England.

It would appear that Nicola Sturgeon gambled but lost over the pandemic with the underlying objective to be better than England.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]