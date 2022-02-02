Readers’ letters: Fine to ignore Highway Code

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Fine to ignore Highway Code

By EE readers
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Changes have been made to the Highway Code.
Numerous complaints have been made about changes to the Highway Code to boost protection for cyclists and pedestrians.

Anything to improve road safety is to be welcomed, but allowing pedestrians to walk across a junction when a vehicle is turning in is asking for trouble.

Similarly, the aggressive cyclist and packs of club cyclists will milk this situation.

However, what is not generally known is that the Highway Code contains advice and rules for people on Britain’s roads and these changes are only advisory, so non-compliance will not result in a fine.

CC

Wood you believe it!

I SIMPLY wanted to refer to a vintage picture the EE carried a few days ago, regarding a young primary school teacher showing kids how to “rub a tree bark properly”.

Very interesting.

Primary 2 teacher Fiona Gamblen explains how to go about bark rubbing in the playground at Mile End School in 1988.

I can imagine when these primary school kids went to a job interview, and were asked about skills, they immediately answered: “I know how to rub a tree bark properly.”

I imagine they all went on to become senior members of local government.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh

