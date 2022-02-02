Readers’ letters: Fine to ignore Highway Code

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Numerous complaints have been made about changes to the Highway Code to boost protection for cyclists and pedestrians.

Anything to improve road safety is to be welcomed, but allowing pedestrians to walk across a junction when a vehicle is turning in is asking for trouble.

Similarly, the aggressive cyclist and packs of club cyclists will milk this situation.

However, what is not generally known is that the Highway Code contains advice and rules for people on Britain’s roads and these changes are only advisory, so non-compliance will not result in a fine.

Wood you believe it!

I SIMPLY wanted to refer to a vintage picture the EE carried a few days ago, regarding a young primary school teacher showing kids how to “rub a tree bark properly”.

Very interesting.

I can imagine when these primary school kids went to a job interview, and were asked about skills, they immediately answered: “I know how to rub a tree bark properly.”

I imagine they all went on to become senior members of local government.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh