Readers’ letters: Truss criticism rich from SNP

Liz Truss came in for criticism from SNP MP Deidre Brock when she chose to fly by “government” jet to Australia.

The cost of this jaunt was in the region of £500,000 and Brock was quick to complain it was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Perhaps, yes, but is it any more of a waste of taxpayers’ money than a team of 11 Scottish civil servants currently working full time on plans for Indyref2, at an estimated annual cost of £700,000.

In Truss’s case it was, in my opinion, a gross misuse of public funding and in Sturgeon’s case it was a personal agenda matter, the cost of which should have been borne by SNP party funds that is if there had been enough money left in their kitty to cover this cost.

Secure our electricity

Every time we have a storm in Scotland, and they are getting more frequent year by year, country areas take the worst of it with endless power cuts putting people at risk and making rural Scotland look like a poor, undeveloped country.

Our electricity is supplied via cheap pylons as an option of distribution in more remote areas rather than having the cables underground at a much higher cost.

It is now time to establish a more secure supply, widen the margins of safety and fell trees accordingly as the present policy doesn’t go far enough to protect supply in rural areas.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.