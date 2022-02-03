Readers’ letters: Truss criticism rich from SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Truss criticism rich from SNP

By EE readers
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Liz Truss. Photo by Mark Thomas/Shutterstock
Liz Truss came in for criticism from SNP MP Deidre Brock when she chose to fly by “government” jet to Australia.

The cost of this jaunt was in the region of £500,000 and Brock was quick to complain it was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Perhaps, yes, but is it any more of a waste of taxpayers’ money than a team of 11 Scottish civil servants currently working full time on plans for Indyref2, at an estimated annual cost of £700,000.

In Truss’s case it was, in my opinion, a gross misuse of public funding and in Sturgeon’s case it was a personal agenda matter, the cost of which should have been borne by SNP party funds that is if there had been enough money left in their kitty to cover this cost.

TF.

Secure our electricity

Every time we have a storm in Scotland, and they are getting more frequent year by year, country areas take the worst of it with endless power cuts putting people at risk and making rural Scotland look like a poor, undeveloped country.

Our electricity is supplied via cheap pylons as an option of distribution in more remote areas rather than having the cables underground at a much higher cost.

It is now time to establish a more secure supply, widen the margins of safety and fell trees accordingly as the present policy doesn’t go far enough to protect supply in rural areas.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.

