Readers’ letters: So, who is in charge at No 10, Boris?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – So there we have it. Sue Gray’s chief finding is that a lack of leadership and poor judgement in No 10 Downing Street resulted in a drinking culture where rules and indeed laws binding the rest of us were happily ignored.

But fear not. Boris Johnson has pledged to “fix it”, just as soon as he finds out who’s responsible for leadership and decision-making in No 10.

I suspect that might be easier said than done.

Graham Davidson. Birse, Aboyne.

Blackford thrown out for the truth

Sir, – Having watched the ongoing saga of the Sue Gray update in the House of Commons, I find it bizarre that Ian Blackford is chucked out of the house for essentially suggesting the prime minister was “economical” with the truth.

I thought he was courageous calling him out given the PM’s track record in “misleading” the UK Government. I’m sure many will be thinking it is the prime minister who should be removed from the UK Parliament.

Ken Reid. Inchmarlo, Banchory.

Sturgeon knows murky dealings

Sir, – On seeing your headline in Saturday’s paper about Nicola Sturgeon saying that the so-called “partygate” report from Sue Gray was taking too long and looking murky got my hackles up – but then when I thought about it, who is better to speak on this subject than the FM?

During the Salmond inquiry, the committee asked for documentation and waited weeks for them. When received, they were heavily redacted and the FM spent eight hours dodging and avoiding questions from the committee.

So when it comes down to it, we should maybe give her the benefit of the doubt when it comes to murky dealings. She has the knowledge to speak out on these things.

Ian Gray. Elgin, Moray.

Remember cross-city passengers

Sir, – I would refer to Mr Chisholm’s letter – All Aboard Union Street Mini-train.

This would appear to be an excellent idea given the city council’s decision to continue the rerouting of “cross-city” bus routes via Market Street-Guild Street-Bridge Street.

Minor routings might be needed to apply were Stagecoach services from the north to be diverted via the harbour from the junction with North West Street. There would be an issue as to how to route Stagecoach services from the west away from Holburn Junction to Union Square.

There is also the issue of First Aberdeen passengers making cross-city journeys, as not every passenger along Union Street is finishing their journey in the city centre – this could be an issue with them needing to change twice.

More significantly for cross-city passengers would be the need to ensure that the fare structure did not require them to purchase two separate tickets to perform their journeys, as not everyone uses day tickets or passes. This would not be difficult as “cross-city” tickets could be issued allowing a transfer via the mini-train.

One could also suggest that should the redevelopment of the beach area be implemented, the mini-train could in fact operate from Holburn Junction to the beach, although this would require additional rolling stock.

Duncan McKay. Bedford Road, Aberdeen.

Pride and passion at Pittodrie

Sir, – I note, with considerable amusement, that John Reid, of Regent Court, Keith, has once more chosen to write to you regarding a matter involving Aberdeen Football Club in the aftermath of an unfavourable result for The Rangers FC, of Glasgow, against the north-east’s SPL representatives.

Indeed, for a fan of none of the clubs Mr Brown has represented, Mr Reid seems incredibly well-versed in some of the tools which Mr Brown has at his disposal and which he has appropriately utilised on occasion throughout his career. Some of which, I confess, I have in the past been duped by myself.

Mr Reid should follow the example of so many from the north-east and witness the professionalism, leadership, determination, skill and speed of thought with which Mr Brown plies his trade by visiting Pittodrie in support of the Dons.

He might, on witnessing the pride, passion and honour with which he represents the club, city and indeed entire north-east, change his opinion, just as I have.

G Munro. Norwood, Newport-on-Tay.