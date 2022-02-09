Readers’ letters: Cyclists must consider cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I could not believe what I read in the Express the other night about the possibility of the council succumbing to the pressure of the cycling mafia over the re-introduction of cycling lanes at the beach.

I had hoped that the council had learned from the disaster of last year’s mess that was made of our esplanade. If there is one road in Aberdeen that did not need cycle lanes it was that one, with two huge pavements on the beach side of the road, one of which could have been made partly into a cycle lane without the unsightly mess that we had in place.

Car users seem to be on the short end of the stick when it comes to council thinking. They should be removing the rest of the obstacles on the front of the cafes to keep frustration and delays at a minimum, as you then have to drive all the way around the leisure park and get stuck in the jams that occur beside Asda – just don’t go there at rush hour.

The system they had last year was actually a danger with cars parked in the middle of the road, just asking for accidents to happen.

We who contribute our road tax to maintain the road, or at least that’s what it was supposed to be used for, see very little return for our pains. Let’s not forget the new Highway Code is not a law – so, cyclists, it is up to you to be responsible road users and not do foolish things as well. Us car users are in the majority so please give us some thought.

James Glennie, Aberdeen.

Bottom of the barrel

Something has to be done now before it is to late. Why are we scraping the bottom of the barrel for players who are not good enough for other teams – I can only hope we are not looking at ex-Raith Rovers players.

If the current manager is not in charge of the signings (he said it was out of his hands)then he should resign as he is responsible for the team.

If he is in charge of all the signings then he should definitely resign. Players have come in and rarely play, one has gone back to the US after two or three brief appearances and he was one of our costliest ever signings.

What a waste of time and money, and whose idea was it to sign him? We also sign players who are not fit.

The manager says he might speak to Hayes regarding next season and that is after John saying that he would love to stay on. What is going on? Enough is enough.

The manager is now blaming the players for thinking that they are better than they actually are and that might be a good point but, has he ever heard about the pot calling the kettle black?

D Ramsay, Cults.