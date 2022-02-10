Readers’ letters: Speeding biker no ‘isolated incident’ in summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – On reading your article, I welcome the fine and penalty points given to the motorcyclist who was travelling from Aberdeen to Braemar and back at speeds of up to 101mph on a Sunday in July last year.

Perhaps the sheriff would care to sit in my front garden and count how many “isolated incidents” like this there are on any sunny weekend on the A93 however.

Mike Forbes, Cambus o’May, Aberdeenshire.

Blackford’s rant a nice distraction

Sir, – Ron Campbell’s short unsubstantiated soundbite “Union of equals” has been found to be anything but.

Last week, the SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticised Liz Truss, the Tory foreign secretary, for “wasting £0.5 million of taxpayers’ money” on a government aircraft flight to Australia.

Blackford’s rant provided a nice distraction for continued Holyrood failure, where at the time, another £5m in unwanted, unplanned insurance charges was being added to the already eye-watering, spiralling taxpayer costs and endless delays to Glen Sannox and the Hull 802 ferries saga without barely a Holyrood utterance.

Thank goodness then for minimal SNP business involvement in ongoing successful MoD frigate contracts where the “Union of equals” effectively continues to deliver employment, pride and fulfilment to Scottish shipbuilders.

William Morgan, Midstocket, Aberdeen.

Highlight of our Badachro holidays

Sir, – Your article does bring back many happy memories when we were on holiday in Badachro during the 1950s.

The highlight was the butcher’s van which travelled weekly from Munlochy in the Black Isle over to Wester Ross.

Colin C Maclean, Hillpark Avenue, Edinburgh.

Prop doors open to save £300,000

Sir, – The Scottish education secretary believes it good value for money to chop the bottoms off doors in schools to aid classroom ventilation as an attempt to minimise the spread of Covid.

I’m sure the £300,000 estimate for the 2,000 classrooms identified could be better spent elsewhere.

It’s schools we are talking about – surely there are a few books to hand to prop open the doors for the limited period we will be faced with dealing with the final throes of the virus?

John Bolland, Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

Work needed to make bypass safe

Sir, – I note with considerable interest your article on the notorious junction next to Huntly Tesco.

As a resident of the town who has witnessed many near-misses involving vehicles and pedestrians on the bypass section of the A96, it is not only the junction that requires examination.

There are other equally dangerous junctions:

The road leading to the Huntly Mart and commercial businesses; leading to the Bahill serving farms and a housing settlement; leading into Huntly at Battlehill Junction; the entrance and exit to Strathbogie filling station; the road leading to housing settlement and commercial businesses; the junction of the main Banff road to the A96.

There have been many accidents and near-misses along the bypass section over the years. An immediate improvement to the safety of those who live and work in and around Huntly would be a 30mph speed limit with speed cameras along the full length of the road from Cairnhill corner on the east side of Huntly to the Portsoy junction on the west.

George Lovie, Cairnmuir, Aberdeen Road, Huntly, Aberdeenshire.