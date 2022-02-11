Readers’ letters: Action’s needed on loss of shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Action’s needed on loss of shops

By EE readers
February 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 7:04 pm
Market Place in Inverurie where Trespass is set to open a store.
Market Place in Inverurie where Trespass is set to open a store.

Stores are leaving Aberdeen like rats from a sinking ship! What has Inverurie got?

Trespass is opening a store there, will they now close their store in Trinity Centre, Aberdeen?

Mountain Warehouse had a store in Aberdeen, have closed it and now trades in Inverurie!

What is Aberdeen Inspired, the multi-award- winning Business Improvement District (BID) for Aberdeen, representing over 900 city centre-businesses, with a new multi-million-pound ‘deal’ from Aberdeen City Council, doing about getting businesses to stay in Aberdeen?

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Question of pensions

Correspondent A Robertson states that the Scottish Government is spending £700,000 per annum planning a second Scexit referendum.

I hope that spending taxpayers’ money on this vanity project is stopped until such a basic issue as pensions in an independent Scotland can be resolved.

As I understand it, there is no pot of cash set aside for state pensions as these are paid from general taxation – it isn’t like you’re contributing to a private pension scheme.

This is a concept which Ian Blackford MP and other SNP politicians seem reluctant – or unable – to comprehend.

Jonathan Mitchell.

