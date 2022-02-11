Readers’ letters: Action’s needed on loss of shops

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stores are leaving Aberdeen like rats from a sinking ship! What has Inverurie got?

Trespass is opening a store there, will they now close their store in Trinity Centre, Aberdeen?

Mountain Warehouse had a store in Aberdeen, have closed it and now trades in Inverurie!

What is Aberdeen Inspired, the multi-award- winning Business Improvement District (BID) for Aberdeen, representing over 900 city centre-businesses, with a new multi-million-pound ‘deal’ from Aberdeen City Council, doing about getting businesses to stay in Aberdeen?

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Question of pensions

Correspondent A Robertson states that the Scottish Government is spending £700,000 per annum planning a second Scexit referendum.

I hope that spending taxpayers’ money on this vanity project is stopped until such a basic issue as pensions in an independent Scotland can be resolved.

As I understand it, there is no pot of cash set aside for state pensions as these are paid from general taxation – it isn’t like you’re contributing to a private pension scheme.

This is a concept which Ian Blackford MP and other SNP politicians seem reluctant – or unable – to comprehend.

Jonathan Mitchell.