Readers’ letters: The fans know best

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just under one year ago I submitted a letter regarding the Dons “boo boys” forcing McInnes out.

To the same “boo boys” who were asking for Glass’s head – let’s just say you got what you asked for.

Cormack also wanted in his own man – that’s turned out well (no pun intended) as we went out to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup, out of the League Cup, out of the European spot and almost out of the Premiership. Give that time.

It’s the real Dons supporters that are never listened to – what else can I say!

I will still be there today for the St Johnstone game as I realise lessons will never be learned from Dons’ history!

DR, Portlethen.

Spell it out to players

Have Aberdeen football players lost their spunk?

S – start the game as you mean it to end.

P – play your heart out for the badge.

U – united as a team of professionals.

N – never give up until the referee blows time.

K – knackered at the end, you should be.

Glass is a class act at bulldust – the season is now over for the fans and so it should be for Stephen!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Read the latest Dons manager news here.