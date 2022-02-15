Readers’ letters: The fans know best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: The fans know best

By EE readers
February 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass
Just under one year ago I submitted a letter regarding the Dons “boo boys” forcing McInnes out.

To the same “boo boys” who were asking for Glass’s head – let’s just say you got what you asked for.

Cormack also wanted in his own man – that’s turned out well (no pun intended) as we went out to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup, out of the League Cup, out of the European spot and almost out of the Premiership. Give that time.

It’s the real Dons supporters that are never listened to – what else can I say!

I will still be there today for the St Johnstone game as I realise lessons will never be learned from Dons’ history!

DR, Portlethen.

Spell it out to players

Have Aberdeen football players lost their spunk?

S – start the game as you mean it to end.

P – play your heart out for the badge.

U – united as a team of professionals.

N – never give up until the referee blows time.

K – knackered at the end, you should be.

Glass is a class act at bulldust – the season is now over for the fans and so it should be for Stephen!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

