Readers’ letters: Dons now need to be on the ball

In February 2021 I expressed my concerns that those calling for the sacking of Derek McInnes should be careful what they wished for.

Sadly, my concerns were justified and one year on the club is managerless, out of both cups and potentially, without a turnaround in form, fighting a relegation battle.

It is now imperative that the Aberdeen FC board select a manager who has the experience, skillset, knowledge of Scottish football and most importantly passion for success at the highest level. I am sure there will be a long list of potential managers mentioned in the forthcoming days, but very few will fit the criteria to restore the club to the standing the fans demand and deserve.

I don’t envy the task facing the board in selecting the new manager but they must realise that the club can no longer experiment as they did with the appointment of Stephen Glass.

The club cannot afford to get the new appointment wrong and have a subsequent revolving door of managers which the club knows from experience does not provide the stability and foundation for continued success.

G Henderson, Aberdeen.

Plaudits for Peterhead

How unlucky were Peterhead in their cup tie with premiership Dundee. They gave their all and gave the “Blue Toon” a reason to be proud.

Keep this up Peterhead and you will stay up in your league.

You played real entertaining football.

Michael North, Summerhill, Aberdeen.