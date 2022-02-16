Readers’ letters: Dons now need to be on the ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Dons now need to be on the ball

By EE readers
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Derek McInnes.
Derek McInnes.

In February 2021 I expressed my concerns that those calling for the sacking of Derek McInnes should be careful what they wished for.

Sadly, my concerns were justified and one year on the club is managerless, out of both cups and potentially, without a turnaround in form, fighting a relegation battle.

It is now imperative that the Aberdeen FC board select a manager who has the experience, skillset, knowledge of Scottish football and most importantly passion for success at the highest level. I am sure there will be a long list of potential managers mentioned in the forthcoming days, but very few will fit the criteria to restore the club to the standing the fans demand and deserve.

I don’t envy the task facing the board in selecting the new manager but they must realise that the club can no longer experiment as they did with the appointment of Stephen Glass.

The club cannot afford to get the new appointment wrong and have a subsequent revolving door of managers which the club knows from experience does not provide the stability and foundation for continued success.

G Henderson, Aberdeen.

Plaudits for Peterhead

How unlucky were Peterhead in their cup tie with premiership Dundee. They gave their all and gave the “Blue Toon” a reason to be proud.

Keep this up Peterhead and you will stay up in your league.

You played real entertaining football.

Michael North, Summerhill, Aberdeen. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]