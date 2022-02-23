Readers’ letters: Sorry Nairn, but it’s a Roadie’s Roll!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, — I was interested to read about the creation of a pie in a roll for Nairn County Football Club.

Unfortunately, this was not the creation of Cindy and Donald, as this was a delicacy that evolved through necessity years ago.

Over 45 years ago, I roadied for a local north-east band, which became the Bash Street Kids. Along with many other Aberdeen–based groups like the Royal Teens, Full House and many others, we played throughout the north–east in village halls, a lot of which are no longer in existence and sadly missed.

Due to our working hours over a weekend, we usually arrived back in Aberdeen in the “wee sma oors” starving. Luckily enough for us, the baker’s back door was always open and were willing to sustain us weary travellers. I soon sussed out that a steak pie inside a buttered softie hit the spot. The band, and others, soon cottoned on to this and it became our preferred breakfast. Sorry to steal their thunder, but this north–east culinary delight was established quite some time ago. I suggest they christen it the Roadie’s Roll!

Ally Haggart, Denview Road, Potterton.

Single–issue voting making lives worse

Sir, — Are the sentiments expressed by Peter E Smith balanced and rational or an example of the worst of ultranationalism? Having rationally decreed that there was no need for any further character assassination, he promptly could not resist taking another bash or two at Boris.

He then raises “a very important point” that when the UK prime minister is replaced, will his successor “have Scotland’s interests first and foremost”? Why should they when they govern for the whole of the UK?

He then blames all the usual grievance gremlins of “English Tories”, “the UK electoral system”, “the Westminster set-up” for their unworkability to provide a fairer-working system just for Scotland. His solution is bizarre, in that recognising “there are a lot of Conservative-leaning Scots” who “will have a large part to play in running an independent Scotland”. But how exactly?

The voting system in Scotland is by no means perfect. The Greens’ second votes are grossly over-represented by their opportunistic support for the SNP. The D’Hondt double voting system foisted by Labour on Scotland in an attempt to limit the SNP backfired spectacularly when a single issue such as independence produces a skewed result.

The SNP brand, like most nationalist political parties, is too extreme and totally divisive. Having obtained power in Scotland, they are now seriously making life much worse by their total incompetence. They are also abusing their position of power, as do all politicians, by their underhand and secretive ploys. We seriously need a change.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Bus gate driving visitors away

Sir, — I read with great interest your story regarding the 42,000 drivers hit with fines in just six months at the Union Street bus gate. I was fined for driving through this bus gate.

I live in Peterhead and only travelled through to collect someone at the railway station. Because of Covid restrictions, I would like to point out I had not come to the city for almost two years and had no idea the Union Street gate existed.

After missing a very poor signage on approach from the Castlegate junction, what I noticed after you proceed round the corner at the Tolbooth Museum from King Street is you are then, basically, trapped within the bus gate. Where was the sign telling us to go down Marischal Street?

I, for one, have certainly not and would not even consider any form of disregarding or abusing city bus lanes. I know the importance of this service.

As someone who has been driving for 40 years, I think it’s scandalous Aberdeen City Council have found themselves a cash cow and are openly abusing city road–users, especially in the current climate during a pandemic (7,000 fines a month — the figures don’t lie). We should be attracting people to the city for businesses, not driving them down a blind alley for the sake of cash.

Mr S Reilly, Springbank Terrace, Peterhead.