Readers’ letters: Time for CCTV in classrooms

Regarding the article “Almost half of city teachers on point of quitting” – because of both physical and verbal abuse from pupils.

Why has it come to this? It seems that with nearly 70% of teachers being abused, 30% physically attacked, and with little support from the authorities, it’s time the council found out why.

There have always been challenging pupils, but in the past there were ‘remedies’. OK, one was a bit draconian – the tawse, but the punishment was acknowledged that one had stepped over a line.

Most of disruptive pupils’ behaviour stems from the lack of respect for authority, or their peers, and the namby pamby ‘slap on the wrist’ way they are treated afterwards.

The council must listen to, and positively address, teachers’ concerns. Although we cannot bring back the belt, perhaps the establishment could use some of their bus lane camera fine millions by installing CCTV in classrooms, which would provide evidence for the authorities.

JH

No excuse for bad behaviour

on reading an article in EE dated February 21, I am appalled at both the verbal and physical attacks on teachers in our Aberdeen schools – it’s horrifying.

Being a regular bus user, I see a lot of youngsters hanging about, harassing and goading others including adults. I hear of girls in particular getting beaten up, which in itself is awful, but it seems to be the norm for such assaults to be filmed and shared on social media.

I do acknowledge and appreciate that the kids have been robbed of freedom and social interaction during lockdowns, there is very little for youngsters to do of an evening except hang around – but there is no excuse for disrespect in class and none whatsoever for wanton unwarranted violence.

How bad does it have to become before appropriate action is taken and support is given?

MJ Craig