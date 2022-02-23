Readers’ letters: Time for CCTV in classrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Time for CCTV in classrooms

By EE letters
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:04 pm
Post Thumbnail

Regarding the article “Almost half of city teachers on point of quitting” – because of both physical and verbal abuse from pupils.

Why has it come to this? It seems that with nearly 70% of teachers being abused, 30% physically attacked, and with little support from the authorities, it’s time the council found out why.

There have always been challenging pupils, but in the past there were ‘remedies’. OK, one was a bit draconian – the tawse, but the punishment was acknowledged that one had stepped over a line.

Most of disruptive pupils’ behaviour stems from the lack of respect for authority, or their peers, and the namby pamby ‘slap on the wrist’ way they are treated afterwards.

The council must listen to, and positively address, teachers’ concerns. Although we cannot bring back the belt, perhaps the establishment could use some of their bus lane camera fine millions by installing CCTV in classrooms, which would provide evidence for the authorities.

JH

No excuse for bad behaviour

on reading an article in EE dated February 21, I am appalled at both the verbal and physical attacks on teachers in our Aberdeen schools – it’s horrifying.

Being a regular bus user, I see a lot of youngsters hanging about, harassing and goading others including adults. I hear of girls in particular getting beaten up, which in itself is awful, but it seems to be the norm for such assaults to be filmed and shared on social media.

I do acknowledge and appreciate that the kids have been robbed of freedom and social interaction during lockdowns, there is very little for youngsters to do of an evening except hang around – but there is no excuse for disrespect in class and none whatsoever for wanton unwarranted violence.

How bad does it have to become before appropriate action is taken and support is given?

MJ Craig

