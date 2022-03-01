Readers’ letters: Unfulfilled SNP promise on our unfair council tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Unfulfilled SNP promise on our unfair council tax

By P&J readers
March 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
A council tax bill
Sir, – So here we are on the brink of punitive council tax rises and 15 years on from the SNP flagship manifesto policy: “We will get rid of the unfair council tax”.

The policy has been repeated twice since, with the usual hubris and razzmatazz, but has barely seen the light of day and only a simple crude SNP-enforced local council tax freeze lasting nine years in the interim period.

No mention by the Scottish Government’s Social Justice and Fairness Commission either.

I live in a modest three-bedroom Aberdeen semi and dutifully pay my G band rate, the second highest at £3,462 pa, but less than a mile away in Rubislaw Den, are house occupants who pay the highest H band at £4,292 – only 23% or £15.96 a week more than I do.

Yet some of their houses are valued at anything up to 10 times and beyond the value of mine!

Where, I ask Nicola Sturgeon after 15 years, is the “Social Justice” in these inequitable council tax bandings?

William Morgan, Midstocket, Aberdeen.

False claims over nuclear energy

Sir, – I refer to the article which referred to the views of Tory MSP Liam Kerr who claimed the SNP government had not taken into account the consequence of closing existing nuclear power stations and criticised their policy of not using nuclear as a future energy source

As is often the case with pro-nuclear politicians, Liam Kerr’s claims are false as nuclear energy is now the most expensive form of energy, and in 2019 Scotland met 90.1% of its equivalent electricity consumption from renewables and has a legally binding target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.

So nuclear energy, whether fission or fusion, has no future in Scotland and Liam Kerr and his party should acknowledge that and support the range of renewable options off our coast in tidal and wave energy, which is the carbon- free future together with micro hydro and some onshore wind projects

Tor Justad, Chairperson, HANT (Highlands Against Nuclear Transport), Ord Terrace, Strathpeffer.

Local services will bear brunt of cuts

Sir, – Moray Council set its council tax rise at 3%, which could have been worse, especially with the £371 million cut to council funding by the Scottish Government.

This cut was cushioned by Barnett consequentials of £120m and the Scottish Government expecting a backlash at local elections found £80m down the back of the sofa, thus leaving a shortfall of £171m. So for Moray Council to set its rise at 3% looks fine, but I’m sure we will soon hear about more cuts to services in Moray. When the local elections come around remember where these cuts came from and vote accordingly.

Ian Gray, Viewhill Cottage, Mosstowie, Elgin.

Wear two masks if you don’t feel safe

Sir, – It’s good news that the SNP administration has announced it is finally dropping more (but not all) Covid restrictions. Better late than never.

No doubt there will be denigrators of this. Well, they can stay at home and let the rest of us carry on with our lives. They can wear two face coverings, so there will still be two layers of cloth between our respiratory systems and theirs.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.

Johnson badly let down whole of UK

Sir, – James Millar’s recent article, in regard to the shortcomings of Boris Johnson was accurate, factually correct and to the point. The whole of the UK (including Scotland) was badly let down by his government’s actions, indeed, inactions.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

