Readers’ letters: City not suited to cafe culture

Note to Labour councillor Sarah Duncan. So she thinks she is speaking for the young people of the city telling us they want openness?

Is she dismissing any consideration for the many elderly and infirm who may wish to visit the city centre, who depend on public transport – certainly sounds like it. I hope her constituents remember her comments in the coming election.

Why do those who want pedestrianisation of Union Street equate the idea of no traffic with increased footfall, certainly hasn’t happened so far.

As for this idea of cafe culture – have you experienced a wind tunnel/sunless street such as Belmont Street? This is Aberdeen, not Saint-Tropez.

CS

Census will baffle older

The Scottish Census online or by phone is a complete waste of time as both require one to either answer or decline questions after stating your name, date of birth, where you are living and with whom on the Census date.

There are another 30-plus questions you can decline to answer but you cannot do this without looking at all the questions before you can submit your reply.

I am sure the elderly will find this very confusing with most of the questions having nothing to do with a census.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen