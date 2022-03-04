Readers’ letters: Energy-saving street lights leave us in the dark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Energy-saving street lights leave us in the dark

By P&J readers
March 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
LED streetlights in Cults
An example of LED streetlights already operational in Cults, Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Sir, — There was recently comment in the letters section regarding the introduction of the energy-saving LED street lights.

These are easily identified as the light provided is much whiter than the “old-style” orange ones.

The letter commented on the height of the standards and suggested shorter ones might be more suitable.

My complaint about these LED lights, compared with the old orange ones, is there is a localised pool of light in close proximity to the lamp then a much duller area on the road until one gets closer to the next lamp post. The orange ones appeared to give a much more even pattern of illumination.

Also, the LED ones seem to have individual photocell switches, so instead of a group in a street coming on together, the LED ones are in a random pattern, leading to more uneven illumination.

Alastair Armitstead, Achiltibuie, Ross-shire.

UK Tories must cut Russian ties

Sir, — Struan Stevenson is right to point out the failure of standing up to Vladimir Putin, who has been planning his move to re-establish a totalitarian Soviet Union for many years.

However, Mr Stevenson needs to acknowledge the complicity of the Conservative Party in colluding with Russia politically and financially.

I was shocked when I was a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe when the UK’s Conservative MPs joined forces to form a group with members of the Russian Duma, who were members of Putin’s party and supported a pro-Putin leader of the group.

I was disappointed when I campaigned to expose the ruthless destruction of Yukos and the prosecution of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, that the UK media and MPs turned away.

I was similarly frustrated that the UK dragged its feet compared with the US and EU member states in adopting the Magnitsky sanctions against the individuals known to be complicit in Sergei Magnitsky’s murder.

For years, the Conservative Party has accepted donations from Russian oligarchs and other Russian sources, and been compromised against taking action against the unhealthy long-term and often dubious engagement of Russian money in London and through the UK financial services sector.

The UK Conservative Party must now end all comfort to the Kremlin.

Malcolm Bruce, Lord Bruce of Bennachie (Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe 1999–2005.)

Goals are nothing but a headline

Sir, — It is utterly devastating to see the report from Audit Scotland in which we learn that 500 excess deaths were “entirely attributable” to the delays to admission at emergency department.

While Nicola Sturgeon tries to bat away the detail in the report, we hear of an ever-increasing backlog of patients and unsustainable spending. The First Minister, however, continues to hail her approach as the right one but tells us she takes the report seriously.

Should I be reassured by this? Why did she think this even needed saying?

Furthermore, she claims that the report says that the SNP government’s ambitions are challenging and will take time to deliver. How many more need to die unnecessarily for the SNP to be held to account for their incompetence at governing?

Their ambitions are not challenging — they are a great headline that she wishes we would forget the minute we’ve been to the polling station.

Jane Lax, Aberlour.

