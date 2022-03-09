Readers’ Letters: Can the Russian people be the ones to stop Putin?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, — Despite strict state control, the truth of what Putin is inflicting on Ukraine is reaching Russian citizens and there are reports of sporadic protests and arrests.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the heroic 45–year–old who survived a poisoning with Novichok nerve agent in 2020, has bravely entered the arena. In a statement released on Facebook and Twitter, he makes it clear that “Putin is not Russia”.

He said Russia should not be a “nation of frightened cowards” and, fearlessly denouncing Putin as “an insane little tsar”, he called for mass daily protests from his fellow Russians on such a scale that would topple Putin from power, and the communist party with him.

It’s a huge ask but it could be done. Remember what Lech Walesa set ablaze in Poland — Alexei Navalny is of the same mould.

Ukraine’s future and indeed Russia’s future lie in the hands of the Russian people themselves.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

Do some good with bus gate fines

Sir, — If the council has failed to take appropriate steps to communicate and sign the bus gate on Union Street, then can it really justify, morally and legally, keeping this money and using it for its own purpose?

I am sure many like me would happily donate the fines we paid to charity.

We know a seven-figure sum has been raised in that bus gate alone — shouldn’t local charities such as say Archie, CFine and AberNecessities benefit?

I am sure many readers would consider this a fair compromise rather than waste taxpayers’ money in the administration on refunds.

I know that local Polish women have been collecting parcels to send to Ukraine also, and some more money would allow them to send additional truckloads to the Poland-Ukraine border.

This would be the perfect opportunity for the council to recognise and accept its errors and do some good. Of course it is highly unlikely, but perhaps it is worth asking the question?

Ian Mackie, Harcourt Road, Aberdeen.

Sturgeon gung ho on refugee issue

Sir, — I note that Nicola Sturgeon has stated that there should be no limit on the intake of Ukrainian refugees to the UK.

She is putting the cart before the horse here and has not thought through what is realistically feasible, logistical and rational. It appears to be a gung ho approach to a very delicate and difficult situation.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, has obviously sat down and quoted figures on a proportionate and realistic basis, with regard to what we, as a nation, can genuinely cope with.

We must help in aiding Ukraine, as effectively and quickly as we possibly can, be it financially or by sending medical supplies, clothing, blankets. Anything at all that could help these poor and desperate people.

As far as refugee numbers are concerned — all countries must do their bit and take their share in a proportionate manner. By stating that there should be no limits on intake, the situation will escalate to become dysfunctional and disproportionate. The plan must be thought through from every angle — i.e. who will be coming and when, where will they be relocated and, uppermost, is our infrastructure capable of supporting them?

Christine McLellan, Church Road, Duffus.

Will my MP donate his pay rise?

Sir, — An open letter to Andrew Bowie, my MP.

Following the announcement of your £2,200 pay rise, can I suggest that you donate it to constituents in need? Other MPs have already done so.

Many of your constituents are struggling with hugely increased energy costs, inflation rates not seen since the 1970s, increased council taxes, more expensive food bills and increased national insurance contributions.

However, having reviewed your voting record, I think it extremely unlikely you will do so.

Graham Castle, Canmore Park, Stonehaven.